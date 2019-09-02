Dupont Capital Management Boosted By $10.41 Million Its Dollar General (DG) Holding; Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) Had 1 Bullish Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Lexington Realty Trust has $1100 highest and $10.5000 lowest target. $10.75’s average target is 3.46% above currents $10.39 stock price. Lexington Realty Trust had 6 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, August 8. As per Monday, August 26, the company rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo. See Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) latest ratings:

26/08/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform New Target: $10.5000 Downgrade

08/08/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Old Target: $9.5000 New Target: $11.0000 Upgrade

28/05/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Sell New Rating: Hold Upgrade

09/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

18/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

05/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased Dollar General Corp (DG) stake by 2855.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired 87,444 shares as Dollar General Corp (DG)’s stock rose 8.24%. The Dupont Capital Management Corp holds 90,506 shares with $10.80M value, up from 3,062 last quarter. Dollar General Corp now has $36.43B valuation. It closed at $156.09 lastly. It is up 36.56% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $121; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – COMPANY REITERATES FISCAL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – ALL OTHER PARENTS TO RECEIVE TWO WEEKS OF PAID PARENTAL LEAVE; 28/05/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: @IMPDnews releases surveillance video of fatal Dollar General shooting, asks public to help ID suspect; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $850 MLN; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Total Merchandise Inventories at May 4 Were $3.59B; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General: Benefits to Be Available to Eligible Full- and Part-Time Employee; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Looking for improvement in job growth nationwide as well as business at Costco; 26/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Dollar General Corp $500m 10Y +130; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Expects FY18 Same-Store Sales Growth in the Mid-2% Range

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coatue Mngmt Ltd Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 1,843 shares. National Pension owns 0.15% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 333,412 shares. Professional Advisory Service owns 124,163 shares. Tower Research Lc (Trc) owns 5,230 shares. Bb&T Lc owns 0.29% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 248,041 shares. Burney owns 15,639 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Sei Invs Company invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Leuthold Group Ltd Com reported 79,603 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0.04% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Wetherby Asset reported 5,398 shares. Moreover, First In has 0.08% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Fragasso Grp Inc holds 16,199 shares. United Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Corp reported 11,560 shares. New York-based New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.08% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Gradient Invests Lc invested 0.02% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG).

More notable recent Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dollar General +7% after earnings topper – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Dollar General Has More Expansion in Store for Q2 – The Motley Fool” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Retail sector looks for Walmart salvation – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 01, 2019.

Among 17 analysts covering Dollar General (NYSE:DG), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Dollar General has $18000 highest and $105 lowest target. $149.24’s average target is -4.39% below currents $156.09 stock price. Dollar General had 36 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, May 31 with “Outperform”. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Sell”. The company was maintained on Friday, August 30 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Friday, March 15 with “Buy”. The stock of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) earned “Hold” rating by Loop Capital Markets on Thursday, March 14. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Friday, May 31 with “Strong Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Oppenheimer. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy” on Friday, March 15. Barclays Capital upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $125 target in Monday, March 18 report.

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD) stake by 30,585 shares to 34,854 valued at $954,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Nexstar Media Group Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:NXST) stake by 9,343 shares and now owns 36,257 shares. Pnm Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) was reduced too.

More notable recent Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lexington Realty rises 3.8% after Stifel turns bull – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Lexington Realty Trust’s (NYSE:LXP) Share Price Deserve to Gain 13%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Stifel Upgrades Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) to Buy – StreetInsider.com” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Does Lexington Realty Trust’s (NYSE:LXP) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $2.43 billion. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It has a 8.62 P/E ratio. It owns a diversified portfolio of equity and debt investments in single tenant commercial properties.