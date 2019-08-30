Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) and Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLC) have been rivals in the Credit Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited 3 0.00 N/A 0.05 43.48 Atlanticus Holdings Corporation 4 2.16 N/A 1.24 3.80

Table 1 demonstrates Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited and Atlanticus Holdings Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Atlanticus Holdings Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Atlanticus Holdings Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited 0.00% 1.6% 0.9% Atlanticus Holdings Corporation 0.00% -62.4% 3.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.3 beta means Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited’s volatility is 130.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Atlanticus Holdings Corporation’s 74.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.26 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited and Atlanticus Holdings Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 4.7% and 21.2%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 5.5% of Atlanticus Holdings Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited -14.53% -9.09% -27.54% -40.3% -60.78% 11.61% Atlanticus Holdings Corporation 0.21% 19.72% 36.07% 33.33% 169.71% 29.67%

For the past year Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited was less bullish than Atlanticus Holdings Corporation.

Summary

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation beats Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited on 7 of the 10 factors.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited engages in the microfinance lending business in Hubei, China. It provides loans to individuals and small businesses that are secured by assets as collateral or guaranteed by a third party. The company was formerly known as China Xiniya Fashion Limited and changed its name to Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited in March 2018. Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited is based in Wuhan, China.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to financially underserved consumer credit market in the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as retail credit, personal loans, and credit cards through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, Internet-based marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers point-of-sale financing by partnering with retailers and service providers to provide credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services. This segment also invests in and services portfolios of credit card receivables. In addition, this segment offers loan servicing, such as risk management and customer service outsourcing for third parties; and engages in testing and investment activities in consumer finance technology platforms. The Auto Finance segment purchases and/or services loans secured by automobiles from or for a pre-qualified network of independent automotive dealers and automotive finance companies in the buy-here, pay-here, and used car business. This segment also provides floor plan financing and installment lending products. The company was formerly known as CompuCredit Holdings Corporation and changed its name to Atlanticus Holdings Corporation in November 2012. Atlanticus Holdings Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.