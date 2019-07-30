Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) and The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Comparing side by side

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) and The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) compete against each other in the Credit Services sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited 3 0.00 N/A 1.00 2.34 The Western Union Company 19 1.62 N/A 1.87 10.38

Demonstrates Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited and The Western Union Company earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. The Western Union Company appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of The Western Union Company, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited and The Western Union Company.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0% The Western Union Company 0.00% -209.3% 8.9%

Risk and Volatility

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited is 182.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.82. The Western Union Company’s 6.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.94 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited and The Western Union Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00 The Western Union Company 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively The Western Union Company has an average price target of $17, with potential downside of -18.50%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited and The Western Union Company has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 4.7% and 0%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of The Western Union Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited -2.55% -15.58% -14.63% -42.75% -58.13% 30.03% The Western Union Company 1.25% 1.41% 8.3% 3.29% -1.57% 13.95%

For the past year Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited has stronger performance than The Western Union Company

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors The Western Union Company beats Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited engages in the microfinance lending business in Hubei, China. It provides loans to individuals and small businesses that are secured by assets as collateral or guaranteed by a third party. The company was formerly known as China Xiniya Fashion Limited and changed its name to Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited in March 2018. Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited is based in Wuhan, China.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Consumer-to-Business, and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices. The Consumer-to-Business segment facilitates bill payments from consumers to businesses and other organizations, including utilities, auto finance companies, mortgage servicers, financial service providers, and government agencies. The Business Solutions segment provides payment and foreign exchange solutions, primarily cross-border and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises, other organizations, and individuals. The company serves primarily through a network of agents. The Western Union Company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.