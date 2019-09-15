Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) and Security National Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Comparing side by side

Both Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) and Security National Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SNFCA) compete on a level playing field in the Credit Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited 2 0.00 N/A 0.05 43.48 Security National Financial Corporation 5 0.33 N/A 0.39 13.14

Table 1 highlights Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited and Security National Financial Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Security National Financial Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Security National Financial Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited and Security National Financial Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited 0.00% 1.6% 0.9% Security National Financial Corporation 0.00% 3.9% 0.6%

Risk & Volatility

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited’s current beta is 2.3 and it happens to be 130.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Security National Financial Corporation’s -0.03 beta is the reason why it is 103.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 4.7% of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited shares and 22.8% of Security National Financial Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.2% of Security National Financial Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited -14.53% -9.09% -27.54% -40.3% -60.78% 11.61% Security National Financial Corporation 0.2% 2% 0.2% -3.58% 0.29% 3.98%

For the past year Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited was more bullish than Security National Financial Corporation.

Summary

Security National Financial Corporation beats on 6 of the 10 factors Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited engages in the microfinance lending business in Hubei, China. It provides loans to individuals and small businesses that are secured by assets as collateral or guaranteed by a third party. The company was formerly known as China Xiniya Fashion Limited and changed its name to Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited in March 2018. Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited is based in Wuhan, China.

Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies. This segment also cedes and assumes various risks with various authorized unaffiliated reinsurers pursuant to reinsurance treaties. Its Cemetery and Mortuary segment operates eight mortuaries and five cemeteries in the state of Utah; and one cemetery in the state of California. This segment also markets plots, interment vaults, mausoleum crypts, markers, caskets, flowers, and other death care related products; and provides professional services of funeral directors, opening and closing of graves, use of chapels and viewing rooms, and use of automobiles and clothing. The company's Mortgage segment originates and underwrites residential and commercial loans for new construction, existing homes, and real estate projects primarily in Florida, Nevada, Texas, and Utah. It offers residential mortgage lending services to real estate brokers and independent mortgage loan originators. Security National Financial Corporation was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.