Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) and Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) Comparing side by side

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) and Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) are two firms in the Credit Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited 3 0.00 N/A 0.05 43.48 Qiwi plc 16 0.00 N/A 1.02 21.65

Demonstrates Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited and Qiwi plc earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Qiwi plc has higher revenue and earnings than Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Qiwi plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited and Qiwi plc’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited 0.00% 1.6% 0.9% Qiwi plc 0.00% 15.8% 6.4%

Volatility & Risk

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited is 130.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.3. Competitively, Qiwi plc is 13.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.13 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited and Qiwi plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Qiwi plc 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Qiwi plc has a consensus price target of $19, with potential downside of -5.52%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited and Qiwi plc are owned by institutional investors at 4.7% and 82.8% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.73% of Qiwi plc shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited -14.53% -9.09% -27.54% -40.3% -60.78% 11.61% Qiwi plc 7.17% 12.55% 60.36% 39.76% 39.14% 55.37%

For the past year Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited has weaker performance than Qiwi plc

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Qiwi plc beats Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited engages in the microfinance lending business in Hubei, China. It provides loans to individuals and small businesses that are secured by assets as collateral or guaranteed by a third party. The company was formerly known as China Xiniya Fashion Limited and changed its name to Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited in March 2018. Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited is based in Wuhan, China.

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company provides payment services across physical, online, and mobile channels through a network of approximately 113,000 kiosks and 49,000 terminals that run its proprietary software. It also provides Visa Qiwi Wallet and Qiwi Wallet, which are online and mobile payment processing, and money transfer systems that allow accountholders to pay for the products and services of merchants, as well as perform peer-to-peer money transfers through a virtual wallet in the online and mobile environment; and Visa-branded prepaid cards. In addition, the company offers payment-by installments card systems under the SOVEST brand name; and value added products and services. Qiwi plc was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Nicosia, Cyprus.