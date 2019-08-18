Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) and FirstCash Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) and FirstCash Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS). The two are both Credit Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited 3 0.00 N/A 0.05 43.48 FirstCash Inc. 94 2.36 N/A 3.56 28.29

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited and FirstCash Inc. FirstCash Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited. Company that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited is presently more expensive than FirstCash Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited and FirstCash Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited 0.00% 1.6% 0.9% FirstCash Inc. 0.00% 11.6% 7.2%

Volatility & Risk

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited has a 2.3 beta, while its volatility is 130.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, FirstCash Inc. is 32.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.68 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 4.7% of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 99.5% of FirstCash Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, FirstCash Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited -14.53% -9.09% -27.54% -40.3% -60.78% 11.61% FirstCash Inc. -5.28% -0.46% 4.07% 18.39% 22.14% 39.1%

For the past year Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited was less bullish than FirstCash Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors FirstCash Inc. beats Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited engages in the microfinance lending business in Hubei, China. It provides loans to individuals and small businesses that are secured by assets as collateral or guaranteed by a third party. The company was formerly known as China Xiniya Fashion Limited and changed its name to Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited in March 2018. Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited is based in Wuhan, China.

FirstCash, Inc. operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public. The company also engages in melting scrap jewelry, as well as sells the gold, silver, and diamonds in commodity markets. Its consumer finance stores provide small unsecured consumer loans, credit services, and check cashing services. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned and operated 2,012 pawn stores and 73 consumer loan stores in 26 states of the United States and 32 states of Mexico, as well as Guatemala and El Salvador. The company was formerly known as First Cash Financial Services, Inc. and changed its name to FirstCash, Inc. in September 2016. FirstCash, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.