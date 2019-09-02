Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) and Enova International Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Comparison side by side

Both Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) and Enova International Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) are each other’s competitor in the Credit Services industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited 3 0.00 N/A 0.05 43.48 Enova International Inc. 24 0.74 N/A 1.91 14.10

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited and Enova International Inc. Enova International Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited. The company that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Enova International Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited and Enova International Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited 0.00% 1.6% 0.9% Enova International Inc. 0.00% 19.8% 5.3%

Volatility & Risk

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited has a 2.3 beta, while its volatility is 130.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Enova International Inc. has a 2.35 beta and it is 135.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 4.7% of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 97.6% of Enova International Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.6% of Enova International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited -14.53% -9.09% -27.54% -40.3% -60.78% 11.61% Enova International Inc. 19.2% 16.41% 3.49% 14.24% -13.76% 38.49%

For the past year Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than Enova International Inc.

Summary

Enova International Inc. beats Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited on 9 of the 10 factors.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited engages in the microfinance lending business in Hubei, China. It provides loans to individuals and small businesses that are secured by assets as collateral or guaranteed by a third party. The company was formerly known as China Xiniya Fashion Limited and changed its name to Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited in March 2018. Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited is based in Wuhan, China.

Enova International, Inc., a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services to non-prime credit consumers and small businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Brazil. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and Bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to a bank, as well as Enova Decisions, a analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their own customers. It provides its services under the CashNetUSA, NetCredit, Pounds to Pocket, QuickQuid, On Stride Financial, Headway Capital, The Business Backer, and Simplic brands. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.