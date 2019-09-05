Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (DNKN) Touches $84.19 High on Sep, 5; Fabrinet Has 1.25 Sentiment

The stock of Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) reached all time high today, Sep, 5 and still has $87.56 target or 4.00% above today’s $84.19 share price. This indicates more upside for the $6.96B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $87.56 PT is reached, the company will be worth $278.56 million more. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $84.19. About 46,629 shares traded. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 16.38% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.38% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT APPROXIMATELY ONE PERCENT COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH FOR DUNKIN’ DONUTS U.S. IN 2018; 09/05/2018 – Share The Love: Dunkin’ Donuts Unveils New Royal Love Donut To Celebrate The Royal Wedding; 26/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands Announces Second Quarter Cash Dividend; 03/04/2018 – Baskin-Robbins Guests Can Now Have their Cake and Cookie too with the Launch of New Cookie Cakes; 30/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Goes Galactic with New Cosmic COOLATTA® Flavors and Comet Candy Donut; 17/05/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts U.S. Names Drayton Martin, Vice President, Brand Stewardship; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS HAS BEEN SHORT RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL AND DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP FOR ABOUT A YEAR – CNBC; 26/04/2018 – The Kynikos Associates founder reveals shorts on Dunkin’ Brands and Burger King parent Restaurant Brands; 09/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Announces Plans For Five New Restaurants Throughout North Carolina With New And Existing Franchisees; 02/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Doubles Down on Value with Launch of New Dunkin’ Go2s

Analysts await Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.72 EPS, down 8.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.79 per share. FN’s profit will be $26.54M for 18.40 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by Fabrinet for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 3.23% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $52.98. About 28,459 shares traded. Fabrinet (FN) has risen 39.57% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.57% the S&P500. Some Historical FN News: 07/05/2018 – Fabrinet Sees 4Q Rev $334M-$342M; 17/04/2018 – U.S. suppliers to ZTE may find more demand from China firm’s rivals; 07/05/2018 – FABRINET – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $0.71; 07/05/2018 – Fabrinet Sees 4Q EPS 55c-EPS 59c; 07/05/2018 – FABRINET 3Q REV. $332.2M, EST. $319.3M; 15/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Intrinsic Edge Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Fabrinet; 07/05/2018 – FABRINET SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 73C TO 77C, EST. 75C; 01/05/2018 – Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Mgmt Buys 1.3% Position in Fabrinet; 22/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers, medical devices, and sensors. The company has market cap of $1.95 billion. It offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities across the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test. It has a 16.4 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s products comprise switching products, such as reconfigurable optical add-drop multiplexers, optical amplifiers, modulators, and other optical components and modules that enable network managers to route voice, video, and data communications traffic through fiber optic cables at various wavelengths and speeds, and over various distances; tunable lasers, transceivers, and transponders; and active optical cables, which provide high-speed interconnect capabilities for data centers and computing clusters, as well as for Infiniband, Ethernet, fiber channel, and optical backplane connectivity.

DunkinÂ’ Brands Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants under the DunkinÂ’ Donuts and Baskin-Robbins brands worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.96 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: DunkinÂ’ Donuts U.S., DunkinÂ’ Donuts International, Baskin-Robbins International, and Baskin-Robbins U.S. It has a 30.48 P/E ratio. The Company’s restaurants offer hot and cold coffee, baked goods, donuts, bagels, muffins, breakfast sandwiches, hard-serve ice cream, soft serve ice cream, frozen yogurt, shakes, malts, floats, and cakes.

Among 4 analysts covering Dunkin’ Brands (NASDAQ:DNKN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Dunkin’ Brands has $10200 highest and $6800 lowest target. $84.80’s average target is 0.72% above currents $84.19 stock price. Dunkin’ Brands had 15 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) on Thursday, August 15 with “Buy” rating. Wedbush upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $92 target in Monday, June 24 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, August 2 report.

Analysts await Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, down 2.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.83 per share. DNKN’s profit will be $67.00M for 25.98 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.81% negative EPS growth.