Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (DNKN) EPS Estimated At $0.82; Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NIQ)’s Sentiment Is 2.67

Analysts expect Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) to report $0.82 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 6.49% from last quarter’s $0.77 EPS. DNKN’s profit would be $67.77M giving it 24.87 P/E if the $0.82 EPS is correct. After having $0.67 EPS previously, Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.’s analysts see 22.39% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $81.56. About 293,817 shares traded. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 14.41% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.98% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 26/04/2018 – Short-seller Jim Chanos reveals bets against Dunkin’ Brands and Burger King’s parent; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – NOW EXPECTS 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $2.49 TO $2.58; 02/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Doubles Down on Value with Launch of New Dunkin’ Go2s; 29/03/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Springs a Special Nationwide Cold Brew Tasting Event April 6; 26/04/2018 – CHANOS SHORT DUNKIN’ BRANDS, RESTAURANT BRANDS FOR A YEAR; 22/05/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – FINAL SETTLEMENT OF ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN AUGUST 2018; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT APPROXIMATELY ONE PERCENT COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH FOR DUNKIN’ DONUTS U.S. IN 2018; 27/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC DNKN.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $61; 09/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Announces Plans For Five New Restaurants Throughout North Carolina With New And Existing Franchisees; 17/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS – AWARDING RESPONSIBILITY FOR RETAIL AND IN-STORE MARKETING TO ARC/LEO BURNETT

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NIQ) investors sentiment increased to 2.67 in Q1 2019. It’s up 1.79, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 16 active investment managers started new and increased positions, while 6 reduced and sold their stakes in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 3.05 million shares, up from 2.75 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 6 Increased: 13 New Position: 3.

Among 3 analysts covering Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Dunkin Brands Group had 12 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 24 by Wedbush. As per Thursday, February 14, the company rating was downgraded by Argus Research. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 14 by Citigroup.

DunkinÂ’ Brands Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants under the DunkinÂ’ Donuts and Baskin-Robbins brands worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.74 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: DunkinÂ’ Donuts U.S., DunkinÂ’ Donuts International, Baskin-Robbins International, and Baskin-Robbins U.S. It has a 29.39 P/E ratio. The Company’s restaurants offer hot and cold coffee, baked goods, donuts, bagels, muffins, breakfast sandwiches, hard-serve ice cream, soft serve ice cream, frozen yogurt, shakes, malts, floats, and cakes.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 46 investors sold Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. shares while 106 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 70.61 million shares or 8.59% less from 77.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Services Automobile Association holds 0% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) for 12,988 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors L P has invested 0.02% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) for 256,400 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 9,841 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 0.01% invested in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) for 32,016 shares. 31,824 are owned by Bokf Na. Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 0.02% or 9,900 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.01% or 21,404 shares in its portfolio. Natixis Limited Partnership holds 0.03% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) or 39,862 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, New Mexico-based fund reported 17,000 shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs holds 2,665 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sei Communications holds 0.11% or 437,371 shares in its portfolio. Lord Abbett invested in 0.32% or 1.28 million shares. Peoples Fincl Corp accumulated 881 shares.

The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $13.31. About 3,477 shares traded. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NIQ) has risen 5.61% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.18% the S&P500.

Usca Ria Llc holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund for 80,554 shares. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc owns 256,527 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Karpus Management Inc. has 0.21% invested in the company for 443,909 shares. The Georgia-based Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. has invested 0.14% in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 36,379 shares.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The company has market cap of $175.37 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States.