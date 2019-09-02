Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. (DNKN) and Luby’s Inc. (NYSE:LUB) Comparison side by side

Both Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) and Luby’s Inc. (NYSE:LUB) compete on a level playing field in the Restaurants industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. 77 5.10 N/A 2.77 28.97 Luby’s Inc. 1 0.14 N/A -0.27 0.00

Demonstrates Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. and Luby’s Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. and Luby’s Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. 0.00% -31.4% 6.7% Luby’s Inc. 0.00% -7.2% -4%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.46 beta indicates that Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. is 54.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Luby’s Inc. has beta of 0.92 which is 8.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. Its competitor Luby’s Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Luby’s Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. and Luby’s Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Luby’s Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. is $84.8, with potential upside of 2.86%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. and Luby’s Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 90.2% and 33.4%. 0.4% are Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.2% of Luby’s Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. -1.2% 0.7% 8.99% 17.3% 16.38% 25.02% Luby’s Inc. -0.86% 5.45% -19.44% -27.04% -53.78% -3.33%

For the past year Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. had bullish trend while Luby’s Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Luby’s Inc.

DunkinÂ’ Brands Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants under the DunkinÂ’ Donuts and Baskin-Robbins brands worldwide. The company operates through four segments: DunkinÂ’ Donuts U.S., DunkinÂ’ Donuts International, Baskin-Robbins International, and Baskin-Robbins U.S. Its restaurants offer hot and cold coffee, baked goods, donuts, bagels, muffins, breakfast sandwiches, hard-serve ice cream, soft serve ice cream, frozen yogurt, shakes, malts, floats, and cakes. As of December 31, 2016, it had 12,258 DunkinÂ’ Donuts points of distribution and 7,822 Baskin-Robbins points of distribution. The company is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts.

LubyÂ’s, Inc. operates as a multi-brand restaurant company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Company-Owned Restaurants, Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The companyÂ’s primary brands include LubyÂ’s Cafeteria, Fuddruckers – WorldÂ’s Greatest Hamburgers, and LubyÂ’s Culinary Contract Services; and other brands comprise Cheeseburger in Paradise and Bob LubyÂ’s Seafood. It also provides culinary contract services consisting of contract arrangements to manage food services for clients operating in healthcare, higher education, and corporate dining businesses. As of November 9, 2016, the Company owned and operated 174 restaurants; operated 23 locations through Culinary Contract Services; and franchised 111 Fuddruckers restaurants. The company was formerly known as LubyÂ’s Cafeterias, Inc. LubyÂ’s, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.