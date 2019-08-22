Dunkin’ Brands Group (DNKN) to pay $0.38 on Sep 12, 2019; Roper Industries (ROP) Has 1.08 Sentiment

Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) is expected to pay $0.38 on Sep 12, 2019. (NASDAQ:DNKN) shareholders before Aug 30, 2019 will receive the $0.38 dividend. Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc’s current price of $83.00 translates into 0.45% yield. Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc’s dividend has Sep 3, 2019 as record date. Aug 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $83. About 440,787 shares traded. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 16.38% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.38% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 17/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Names BBDO Worldwide as New Creative Agency of Record; 02/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Doubles Down on Value with Launch of New Dunkin’ Go2s; 26/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands First-Quarter Net Profit Higher, Raises Guidance; 30/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Goes Galactic with New Cosmic COOLATTA® Flavors and Comet Candy Donut; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – 2018 GUIDANCE DOES NOT INCLUDE ANY IMPACT FROM $100 MLN INVESTMENT IN BLUEPRINT FOR DUNKIN’ DONUTS U.S. GROWTH; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC DNKN.O : MAXIM SAYS CO AMONG TOP RESTAURANT PICKS; 14/03/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Integrates On-the-Go Mobile Ordering With the Google Assistant; 14/03/2018 – DUNKIN’ DONUTS SAYS ON-THE-GO MOBILE ORDERING IS NOW AVAILABLE THROUGH GOOGLE ASSISTANT, ON IPHONES AND ANDROID PHONES; 17/05/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts U.S. Names Drayton Martin, Vice President, Brand Stewardship; 22/03/2018 – Innovative Digital Workforce Platform Streamlining Functionality for QSR Operators Becoming Reliant on Gig Economy

Roper Industries Inc (ROP) investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 282 active investment managers increased or opened new stock positions, while 262 sold and decreased their holdings in Roper Industries Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 95.10 million shares, down from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Roper Industries Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 22 to 32 for an increase of 10. Sold All: 45 Reduced: 217 Increased: 205 New Position: 77.

Among 4 analysts covering Dunkin’ Brands (NASDAQ:DNKN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Dunkin’ Brands has $10200 highest and $6800 lowest target. $84.80’s average target is 2.17% above currents $83 stock price. Dunkin’ Brands had 15 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the shares of DNKN in report on Thursday, August 15 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 2 with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was upgraded by Wedbush on Monday, June 24 to “Buy”.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.87 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Dunkin' Donuts U.S., Dunkin' Donuts International, Baskin-Robbins International, and Baskin-Robbins U.S. It has a 30.05 P/E ratio. The Company’s restaurants offer hot and cold coffee, baked goods, donuts, bagels, muffins, breakfast sandwiches, hard and soft serve ice creams, frozen yogurts, shakes, malts, floats, and cakes.

Roper Technologies, Inc. designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company has market cap of $37.42 billion. It operates in four divisions: Medical & Scientific Imaging; RF Technology; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. It has a 33.53 P/E ratio. The firm offers diagnostic and laboratory software solutions; patient positioning devices and related software, 3-D measurement technology, and diagnostic and therapeutic disposable products; non-invasive instruments and video laryngoscopes; and a cloud financial analytics and performance software platform, as well as electron filters, charged couple devices, and complementary metal oxide semiconductor cameras, detectors, and related software.

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 earnings per share, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $330.73M for 28.29 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual earnings per share reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.