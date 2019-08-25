Dunkin’ Brands Group (DNKN) to pay $0.38 on Sep 12, 2019; 4 Analysts Bullish Huntsman (HUN)

Among 5 analysts covering Huntsman (NYSE:HUN), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Huntsman has $3100 highest and $21 lowest target. $27.20’s average target is 45.14% above currents $18.74 stock price. Huntsman had 11 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Wednesday, April 10. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was upgraded by Nomura. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, July 9 with “Overweight”. The stock of Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 10 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Barclays Capital. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of HUN in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. See Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) latest ratings:

09/07/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight Old Target: $28.0000 New Target: $27.0000 Maintain

10/05/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy New Target: $31.0000 Upgrade

03/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

25/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

15/04/2019 Broker: Nomura Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $26 New Target: $30 Upgrade

10/04/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $30 New Target: $29 Maintain

06/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

19/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $27 Maintain

19/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Sell New Target: $21 Maintain

19/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) is expected to pay $0.38 on Sep 12, 2019. (NASDAQ:DNKN) shareholders before Aug 30, 2019 will receive the $0.38 dividend. Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc’s current price of $82.11 translates into 0.46% yield. Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc’s dividend has Sep 3, 2019 as record date. Aug 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.27% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $82.11. About 436,341 shares traded. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 16.38% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.38% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – 2018 GUIDANCE DOES NOT INCLUDE ANY IMPACT FROM $100 MLN INVESTMENT IN BLUEPRINT FOR DUNKIN’ DONUTS U.S. GROWTH; 26/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands and Burger King’s parent took a hit after short-seller Jim Chanos revealed bets against them; 26/03/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Hires Veteran Marketer Keith Lusby As Vice President, Media; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT APPROXIMATELY ONE PERCENT COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH FOR DUNKIN’ DONUTS U.S. IN 2018; 23/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts U.S. Names Stephanie Meltzer-Paul Vice President, Digital and Loyalty Marketing; 26/04/2018 – Short-seller Jim Chanos reveals bets against two stocks: Dunkin’ Brands and Burger King’s parent; 22/05/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands Board Approves $250 Million Share Buyback — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS – CONTINUES TO EXPECT 2018 ICE CREAM MARGIN DOLLARS TO BE FLAT COMPARED TO 2017 FROM A PROFIT DOLLAR STANDPOINT; 12/03/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with a Lucky Dozen Sweepstakes; 17/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS – AWARDING RESPONSIBILITY FOR RETAIL AND IN-STORE MARKETING TO ARC/LEO BURNETT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold Huntsman Corporation shares while 100 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 165.57 million shares or 0.34% less from 166.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Management Gru Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0% stake. Dumont And Blake Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.12% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) or 12,609 shares. Capital Fund Mngmt accumulated 0.07% or 431,517 shares. Bailard Incorporated holds 17,400 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Jefferies Grp Ltd Liability Company owns 38,233 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Axa holds 667,800 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Camarda Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 55 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 312,384 shares. Moreover, Legal & General Grp Public Ltd Com has 0% invested in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Iridian Asset Ltd Ct accumulated 5.20M shares. Smithfield Trust holds 5,500 shares. 23,500 are owned by Scotia Cap. Moreover, State Street Corporation has 0.01% invested in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Geode Capital Management Ltd Com invested in 3.59 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase And Co reported 0.01% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN).

Huntsman Corporation, through its subsidiary, Huntsman International LLC, makes and sells differentiated organic and inorganic chemical products worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.30 billion. The firm operates in five divisions: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, Textile Effects, and Pigments and Additives. It currently has negative earnings. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, propylene oxide, polyols, propylene glycol, thermoplastic polyurethane, aniline, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $57,643 activity. On Thursday, May 23 STRYKER DAVID M bought $38,028 worth of Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) or 2,000 shares.

The stock decreased 3.20% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $18.74. About 2.71 million shares traded or 13.30% up from the average. Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) has declined 35.03% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HUN News: 13/03/2018 – Huntsman: Demilec Has Annual Rev of Approximately $170 M; 23/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN’S BOARD OKS RISE TO SHR REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION UP TO; 01/05/2018 – Huntsman 1Q EPS $1.11; 13/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282065 – HUNTSMAN PORT NECHES; 12/03/2018 – Huntsman Appoints Daniele Ferrari to Its Bd of Directors; 23/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN BOOSTS BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION TO UP TO $1B; 13/03/2018 – Huntsman Buying Demilec From Affiliate of Sun Capital Partners, Inc; 15/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN SEES URETHANES UNIT GROWING FASTER THAN 6%-8% IN 2018; 13/03/2018 – HUNTSMAN BUYS DEMILEC, A LEADING NORTH AMERICAN SPRAY; 21/04/2018 – DJ Huntsman Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HUN)

More notable recent Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Should Like Huntsman Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:HUN) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN): Poised For Long Term Success? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “A Preview Of Huntsman’s Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Huntsman Corp.’s Asset Sale Spurs Buybacks, Sports 13% Total Yield – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Huntsman Corp (HUN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

More notable recent Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What Makes Dunkin'(DNKN) a New Buy Stock – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Dunkin’ Brands Group’s (NASDAQ:DNKN) Share Price Deserve to Gain 88%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “High Royalty Fees to Aid Dunkin’ Brands (DNKN) in Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dunkin Debt, Not Donuts – Seeking Alpha” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Dunkin’ Brands Reports Q2 Mixed Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Dunkin’ Brands (NASDAQ:DNKN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Dunkin’ Brands has $10200 highest and $6800 lowest target. $84.80’s average target is 3.28% above currents $82.11 stock price. Dunkin’ Brands had 15 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) earned “Buy” rating by Wedbush on Monday, June 24. Citigroup maintained Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) on Thursday, August 15 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 2.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. shares while 106 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 70.61 million shares or 8.59% less from 77.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Corporation Et Al accumulated 8,096 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Fincl Bank Of America De invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Jennison Limited invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Meeder Asset Incorporated stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). 22,069 are owned by Bb&T. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys has invested 0.02% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). The New York-based Jane Street Grp Ltd has invested 0% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). The North Carolina-based First Citizens Bankshares Tru has invested 0.08% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Sns Financial Grp Inc Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.66% or 39,776 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 654,126 shares. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel stated it has 0.04% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Kings Point Management reported 0% stake. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Company invested in 39,399 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.01% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN).