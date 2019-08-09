Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN) Stock Value Rose While Nuveen Asset Management Has Lowered Holding by $20.05 Million; As Boeing Co (BA) Stock Value Declined, Holder Sigma Investment Counselors Trimmed Its Position by $379,095

Nuveen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) by 81.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc sold 267,273 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% . The institutional investor held 59,345 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.46M, down from 326,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Dunkin Brands Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $82.17. About 510,189 shares traded. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 16.38% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.38% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 26/04/2018 – Chanos Bet Against Dunkin’ ‘All Wrong,’ Says Dunkin’ Brands CEO (Video); 17/05/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts U.S. Names Drayton Martin, Vice President, Brand Stewardship; 12/03/2018 Dunkin’ Donuts Announces Plans For Three New Restaurants In Kansas City, Missouri With New Franchisee Hope And Destiny, Inc; 22/05/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – FINAL SETTLEMENT OF ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN AUGUST 2018; 15/03/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS REPORTS THREE NEW EXECUTIVE PROMOTIONS; 22/05/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION IS GOOD FOR A PERIOD OF TWO YEARS; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – 2018 GUIDANCE DOES NOT INCLUDE ANY IMPACT FROM $100 MLN INVESTMENT IN BLUEPRINT FOR DUNKIN’ DONUTS U.S. GROWTH; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – SEES 2018 DILUTED ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $2.69 TO $2.74; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS HAS BEEN SHORT RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL AND DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP FOR ABOUT A YEAR – CNBC; 04/04/2018 – New Cookies & Cream Sweetens Dunkin’ Donuts’ Lineup of Bottled lced Coffees

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 5.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc sold 995 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 16,767 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.40 million, down from 17,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.66B market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $7.02 during the last trading session, reaching $336.35. About 3.59M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 17/04/2018 – NTSB REGULATOR FOCUSING ON A MISSING ENGINE FAN BLADE IN SOUTHWEST FLIGHT TUESDAY – CHAIRMAN; 11/04/2018 – BOEING INVESTED IN REACTION ENGINES’ $37.3M FUNDING ROUND; 26/04/2018 – BOEING GETS 5 YR $427M DEFENSE LOGISTICS AGENCY CONTRACT; 22/05/2018 – UTX: INTERESTED IN POTENTIAL SOLE-SOURCE ENGINE FOR BOEING NMA; 02/05/2018 – BOEING’S TOP PRIORITY IS INVESTING IN INNOVATION: CEO; 17/04/2018 – BOEING: GATHERING INFORMATION AND READY TO PROVIDE ASSISTANCE; 08/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES UAL.N IN TALKS WITH AIRBUS, BOEING FOR WIDE-BODY JETS TO REPLACE FLEET OF 50 BOEING 767 JETLINERS; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES MAX ACCOUNTING FOR 40-45% OF 737 DELIVERIES IN ’18; 25/04/2018 – BOEING GLOBAL SERVICES LANDED $5B IN ORDERS IN 1Q 2018; 18/05/2018 – The Star Edmonton: #Breaking: A passenger jet believed to be a Boeing 737 has reportedly crashed at Havana’s Jose Marti

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $718.41M and $815.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (SJNK) by 32,101 shares to 959,819 shares, valued at $26.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr by 86,525 shares in the quarter, for a total of 306,945 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.35B for 34.89 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Evolution Order For Airbus A220 – The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing dips on massive loss, guidance uncertain – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “737 MAX Top Of Mind As Boeing Q2 Nears, While F-35 In Focus For Lockheed – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) 737 Max project flawed – Live Trading News” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Boeing Company (The) (NYSE:BA) – Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Boeing, GM, Pfizer, Starbucks And More – Benzinga” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $9.92 million activity. 8,500 shares valued at $3.49 million were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. On Monday, February 11 COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 2,137 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intact Mngmt Inc holds 0.02% or 1,300 shares. Ashfield Prtn Limited Liability Corp invested in 23,786 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 139,506 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank holds 467,958 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Sabal reported 2% stake. New England Retirement Grp Inc accumulated 2,090 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Lifeplan Group Inc Incorporated has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Llc holds 0.45% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 221,376 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Jaffetilchin Investment Prns reported 1,100 shares. Usca Ria Ltd Liability Corporation reported 11,147 shares stake. Meridian Mgmt invested in 0.18% or 950 shares. Contravisory Invest reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Kelly Lawrence W & Inc Ca invested in 790 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 337,889 were accumulated by Aviva Public Ltd Company.

Nuveen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $18.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Plantronics Inc New (NYSE:PLT) by 87,841 shares to 1.04 million shares, valued at $48.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celanese Corp Del (NYSE:CE) by 17,161 shares in the quarter, for a total of 290,323 shares, and has risen its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD).