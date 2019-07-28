Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN) Stock Value Rose While Jennison Associates Has Upped Its Holding; Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Holder Mairs & Power Has Decreased Its Stake

Mairs & Power Inc decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 4.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc sold 156,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.01M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $240.67M, down from 3.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $154.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $87.75. About 4.18M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – Abbott’s quarterly profit, sales beat Street estimates; 06/03/2018 – FDA approves Abbott’s pediatric heart valve; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT REPORTS FDA CLEARANCE OF ADVANCED MAPPING CATHETER; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: POLICE STILL SEARCHING CRIME SCENE, OTHER LOCATIONS; 20/04/2018 – Abbott Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 18/04/2018 – Homegrown Diabetes Monitor Leads Abbott’s Expanding Medical Sale; 13/05/2018 – Carina Lorenz, Timothy Abbott; 03/05/2018 – Abbott Expands Cardiac Arrhythmias Portfolio With FDA Clearance Of Advanced Mapping Catheter; 09/04/2018 – Books: `Berenice Abbott’ Captures a Large and Star-Studded Life; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees FY Adj EPS $2.80-Adj EPS $2.90

Jennison Associates Llc increased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) by 10.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jennison Associates Llc bought 50,481 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 510,892 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.37 million, up from 460,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jennison Associates Llc who had been investing in Dunkin Brands Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $82.6. About 553,203 shares traded. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 14.41% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.98% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 15/03/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS REPORTS THREE NEW EXECUTIVE PROMOTIONS; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC QTRLY DUNKIN’ DONUTS U.S. COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECLINE OF 0.5%; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS – CONTINUES TO EXPECT HIGH-SINGLE DIGIT PERCENT OTHER REVENUE GROWTH DRIVEN BY CONSUMER PACKAGED GOODS FOR FISCAL 2018; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC QTRLY REVENUES $301.3 MLN VS $296.4 MLN; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS HAS BEEN SHORT RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL AND DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP FOR ABOUT A YEAR – CNBC; 22/05/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands Announces Board Authorization Of $250 Million Share Repurchase Program; 26/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands First-Quarter Net Profit Higher, Raises Guidance; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT APPROXIMATELY ONE PERCENT COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH FOR DUNKIN’ DONUTS U.S. IN 2018; 17/04/2018 – Baskin-Robbins Launches Dunkin’ Donuts Coffee Inspired Ice Cream Flavors in Grocers’ Freezers Across the Country; 22/05/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION IS GOOD FOR A PERIOD OF TWO YEARS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 46 investors sold DNKN shares while 106 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 70.61 million shares or 8.59% less from 77.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Investment Ltd holds 0.02% or 4,614 shares in its portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee accumulated 0.03% or 825 shares. Meeder Asset Management Inc invested in 856 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Jennison Assoc Ltd Liability Company reported 510,892 shares. Capital Fund accumulated 9,352 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Jackson Square Ptnrs Ltd Co owns 0.76% invested in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) for 1.85 million shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Griffin Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.14% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Delta Cap Limited Liability holds 3,020 shares. Charles Schwab Management Inc, California-based fund reported 493,593 shares. Landscape Capital Management Ltd Llc has 0.5% invested in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). First Bankshares Of Omaha has 5,901 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 59,345 shares. 16,195 are owned by Lpl Financial. Coatue Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 7,564 shares.

More notable recent Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Dunkin’ Brands Announces Appointment Of Stephanie Lilak As Chief Human Resources Officer – PRNewswire” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dunkin’ Brands +3% after earnings topper – Seeking Alpha” published on May 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dunkin’ Brands Group (DNKN) Passes Through 2% Yield Mark – Nasdaq” on January 25, 2019. More interesting news about Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dunkin’ Brands (DNKN) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “RBC Downgrades Dunkin Brands On Valuation, Says Coffee Franchise Taking ‘Necessary Steps’ – Benzinga” with publication date: September 14, 2018.

Jennison Associates Llc, which manages about $100.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 133,498 shares to 141,211 shares, valued at $17.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Campus Cmntys Inc (NYSE:ACC) by 130,961 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.22M shares, and cut its stake in Retail Opportunity Invts Cor (NASDAQ:ROIC).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $12.17 million activity. Contreras Jaime sold 177,457 shares worth $12.42 million.

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Abbott Laboratories Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$78.27, Is It Time To Put Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Abbott Laboratories Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FDA OKs Abbott’s next-gen MitraClip device – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Abbott Announces FDA Approval of the Alinityâ„¢ s System, the Latest Technology for Screening and Protecting the US Blood and Plasma Supply – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 11, 2019.