Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN) Shares Rose While Shellback Capital LP Has Cut by $1.19 Million Its Holding; Primecap Management Company Raised Its Position in Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) as Share Price Rose

Primecap Management Company increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) by 0.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company bought 12,476 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 2.69 million shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $455.19M, up from 2.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $166.38. About 3.42 million shares traded or 9.02% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 09/05/2018 – Forsta AP-Fonden Adds Union Pacific, Exits Enbridge Inc: 13F; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC – ON MARCH 15, CO REDEEMED $155 MLN OF DEBENTURES & MORTGAGE BONDS BOUGHT BY CO’S UNIT IN 1982 ACQUISITION OF MISSOURI PACIFIC RAILROAD; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 30/04/2018 – Union Pacific is Safest U.S. Railroad for Third Consecutive Year; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 million Boost from Union Pacific; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/18/2018 05:18 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES `STEADY IMPROVEMENTS’ TO NETWORK CONGESTION; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 16/03/2018 – U.S. regulator to meet next month with disgruntled railroad customers; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO BEGINS BANK OF AMERICA CONF. PRESENTATION

Shellback Capital Lp decreased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) by 19.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% . The institutional investor held 62,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.98M, down from 77,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Dunkin Brands Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $80.91. About 803,113 shares traded or 27.94% up from the average. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 16.38% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.38% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 23/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts U.S. Names Stephanie Meltzer-Paul Vice President, Digital and Loyalty Marketing; 15/05/2018 – AHL REDUCED DNKN, SERV, HRB, SAFM, DPZ IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Short-seller Jim Chanos reveals bets against two stocks: Dunkin’ Brands and Burger King’s parent; 17/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Names BBDO Worldwide as New Creative Agency of Record; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – SEES 2018 DILUTED ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $2.69 TO $2.74; 26/04/2018 – Chanos Bet Against Dunkin’ ‘All Wrong,’ Says Dunkin’ Brands CEO (Video); 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC QTRLY DUNKIN’ DONUTS U.S. COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECLINE OF 0.5%; 29/03/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Springs a Special Nationwide Cold Brew Tasting Event April 6; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – IS UPDATING AND REITERATING CERTAIN TARGETS REGARDING ITS 2018 PERFORMANCE; 17/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS – AWARDING RESPONSIBILITY FOR RETAIL AND IN-STORE MARKETING TO ARC/LEO BURNETT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rampart Inv Mngmt Limited reported 26,199 shares. Moreover, Carroll Financial has 0.1% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). New York-based Van Eck Assoc has invested 0.03% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Wellington Shields Co stated it has 1.44% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Northern Trust reported 0.34% stake. 1,410 were accumulated by Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust. California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 1.28M shares. Webster State Bank N A invested in 0.12% or 5,012 shares. Kings Point Capital holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 6,366 shares. Sfmg Ltd Co reported 1,287 shares. Hamilton Point Invest Advisors Ltd reported 5,443 shares. Stonebridge Limited Liability Co has invested 0.23% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Trillium Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 0.1% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 12,025 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 1,486 shares. Schaper Benz Wise Invest Counsel Wi has invested 2.18% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

Primecap Management Company, which manages about $87.86B and $135.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Faro Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 390,500 shares to 1.20M shares, valued at $62.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 18,375 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21.68 million shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 24 investors sold DNKN shares while 104 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 71.19 million shares or 0.82% more from 70.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Company reported 31 shares. Dupont reported 9,202 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Associate Md accumulated 9.29 million shares. State Bank Of America Corp De owns 0.01% invested in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) for 721,189 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 38 shares. 25,900 are owned by Ellington Limited Com. The Connecticut-based Bradley Foster Sargent Ct has invested 0.02% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 1,522 shares stake. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% or 764,394 shares. Amarillo Natl Bank, Texas-based fund reported 21,012 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Plc has 0.01% invested in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) for 59,846 shares. Earnest Partners Limited Liability Corporation owns 27 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Virginia Retirement System Et Al reported 0% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Bancshares Of Montreal Can accumulated 0% or 5,128 shares. First Personal Fincl Service accumulated 0% or 83 shares.

Analysts await Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, down 2.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.83 per share. DNKN’s profit will be $67.12 million for 24.97 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.81% negative EPS growth.

Shellback Capital Lp, which manages about $423.03M and $802.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 180,977 shares to 272,688 shares, valued at $10.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK) by 22,704 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,704 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).

