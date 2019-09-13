Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN) Shares Rose While Hs Management Partners Boosted Stake by $22.41 Million; Embraer S A (ERJ) Shareholder Zeke Capital Advisors Boosted Position by $1.09 Million as Valuation Rose

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Embraer S A (ERJ) by 36.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc bought 54,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The hedge fund held 205,484 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.14 million, up from 150,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Embraer S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $19.04. About 632,203 shares traded. Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) has declined 1.41% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ERJ News: 09/05/2018 – BOEING MAKING PROGRESS ON TIE-UP TALKS WITH EMBRAER; 05/03/2018 Embraer S.A.: Material Fact; 29/03/2018 – Embraer, Bombardier Sharpen Duel as Airlines Eye Upgraded Jets; 12/04/2018 – Embraer and Boeing discussing a commercial aviation alliance; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER 4Q REV. $1.73B, EST. $1.73B; 17/04/2018 – CANADA HAD ASKED WTO PANEL TO THROW OUT BRAZIL’S CLAIMS REGARDING PROVISION OF UP TO C$950 MLN FOR SUPER CLUSTERS AND SEVERAL PROGRAMMES IN QUEBEC AND MONTREAL – WTO PRELIMINARY RULING; 27/04/2018 – Embraer 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 16/05/2018 – FLYBE GROUP PLC FLYB; 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER SAYS POSSIBLE BOEING DEAL MAY EXCLUDE DEFENSE BUSINESS; 17/04/2018 – BRAZIL PLANEMAKER EMBRAER SAYS NELSON SALGADO TO TAKE OVER AS CFO AND HEAD OF INVESTOR RELATIONS

Hs Management Partners Llc increased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) by 45.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc bought 283,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% . The institutional investor held 906,345 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $72.20 million, up from 622,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in Dunkin Brands Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $80.47. About 388,051 shares traded. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 16.38% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.38% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT LOW-TO-MID SINGLE DIGIT REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 26/04/2018 – SHORT-SELLER JIM CHANOS SAYS IS SHORT ON DUNKIN- CNBC; 26/04/2018 – CHANOS SHORT DUNKIN’ BRANDS, RESTAURANT BRANDS FOR A YEAR; 07/05/2018 – Baskin-Robbins Raises a Glass to Summer with its First-Ever Wine and Ice Cream Pairings; 26/04/2018 – The Kynikos Associates founder reveals shorts on Dunkin’ Brands and Burger King parent Restaurant Brands; 26/03/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Hires Veteran Marketer Keith Lusby As Vice President, Media; 26/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands and Burger King’s parent took a hit after short-seller Jim Chanos revealed bets against them; 04/04/2018 – New Cookies & Cream Sweetens Dunkin’ Donuts’ Lineup of Bottled lced Coffees; 17/04/2018 – Baskin-Robbins Launches Dunkin’ Donuts Coffee Inspired Ice Cream Flavors in Grocers’ Freezers Across the Country; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS HAS BEEN SHORT RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL AND DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP FOR ABOUT A YEAR – CNBC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 24 investors sold DNKN shares while 104 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 71.19 million shares or 0.82% more from 70.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Focused Wealth Mngmt has 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tudor Invest Et Al owns 22,439 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Lc invested in 0% or 38 shares. Oppenheimer Asset has invested 0.01% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Prudential Public Ltd Com invested in 0% or 7,100 shares. Blair William Com Il has 0.02% invested in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) for 37,144 shares. Aurora Invest Counsel stated it has 13,168 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, Louisiana-based fund reported 21,100 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 1,733 shares in its portfolio. 59,982 were accumulated by Arizona State Retirement Systems. Sns Fincl Grp Inc Ltd Liability Com reported 37,979 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv holds 0% or 60 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Benin Mngmt Corporation reported 0.56% stake. Gradient Invs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 169 shares.

Hs Management Partners Llc, which manages about $2.39 billion and $2.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 20,230 shares to 213,592 shares, valued at $97.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 691,045 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,550 shares, and cut its stake in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF).

More notable recent Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Restaurant Brands International Stockâ€™s Market Keeps Growing – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dunkin’ Brands’ Shares Gain Nearly 30% YTD: More Room to Run? – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Forbes.com published: “How Has Dunkin’ Brands Revenue Performed And What Is Its Potential? – Forbes” on April 10, 2019. More interesting news about Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Restaurant spending trends higher – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

More notable recent Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Embraer S.A. Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boost for Embraer’s largest new plane – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Fool.com published: “ESG Investing: Is Hexcel a Responsible Investment? – The Motley Fool” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Embraer: Vote on Boeing tie-up will proceed – Seeking Alpha” published on February 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Embraer Stock Can Keep Rising Despite Q4 Loss – The Motley Fool” with publication date: March 19, 2019.