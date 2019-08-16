Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN) Shares Rose While Capstone Financial Advisors Boosted by $953,700 Its Position; 3M Co Com (MMM) Position Has Raised by Waters Parkerson & Company

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) by 23.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc bought 12,716 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% . The institutional investor held 66,563 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.00 million, up from 53,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Dunkin Brands Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $83.23. About 420,580 shares traded. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 16.38% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.38% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 12/03/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with a Lucky Dozen Sweepstakes; 17/04/2018 – Baskin-Robbins Launches Dunkin’ Donuts Coffee lnspired Ice Cream Flavors in Grocers’ Freezers Across the Country; 11/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within SUPERVALU INC, Dunkin’ Brands Group, Marsh & McLennan Companies, Washington Prim; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT LOW-TO-MID SINGLE DIGIT REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – SEES 2018 DILUTED ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $2.69 TO $2.74; 14/03/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Integrates On-the-Go Mobile Ordering With the Google Assistant; 26/04/2018 – SHORT-SELLER JIM CHANOS SAYS IS SHORT ON DUNKIN- CNBC; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC QTRLY DUNKIN’ DONUTS U.S. COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECLINE OF 0.5%; 26/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands and Burger King’s parent took a hit after short-seller Jim Chanos revealed bets against them; 15/03/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands Announces Three New Executive Promotions

Waters Parkerson & Company increased its stake in 3M Co Com (MMM) by 46.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company bought 18,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 59,157 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.29 million, up from 40,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in 3M Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.33B market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $3.65 during the last trading session, reaching $160.49. About 1.35M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 21/03/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.73% by End-1Q18 (Survey); 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 21/05/2018 – 3M INCOMING CEO ROMAN SPEAKS AT ELECTRICAL PRODUCTS GROUP CONF; 30/04/2018 – 3m company | 3m attest super rapid readout steam chal | K173519 | 04/23/2018 |; 09/05/2018 – 3M CO – STOCKHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF TWELVE NOMINEES TO BOARD FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q 2018 CAPEX $304M; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Roman Has Served as Oper Chief, Executive Vice Pres Since July; 04/04/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointment; 21/03/2018 – MOMENT GROUP AB MOMENT.ST – ISSUES BONDS WITH TOTAL FRAME OF SEK 400 MLN, BONDS RUN FOR 3 YEARS WITH FLOATING RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 6.0 PCT; 29/03/2018 – Poland 3M Wibor at 1.72% by End-2Q18 vs 1.73% Prior (Survey)

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc Com (NYSE:T) by 59,101 shares to 323,268 shares, valued at $10.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp Com (NYSE:ORCL) by 5,836 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 378,275 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Retiree Medical Tru has invested 0.29% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Peregrine Asset Advisers reported 1,065 shares. Factory Mutual Insur Company stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Fmr Ltd Liability Com holds 2.21M shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Adirondack Trust owns 2,919 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Strategic Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 10,210 shares. Mckinley Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Delaware owns 1,266 shares. Fort Ltd Partnership reported 1,430 shares. Ami Asset Mgmt Corporation stated it has 92,162 shares. Acropolis Invest Management Lc reported 8,601 shares. First Bank & Trust has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Moreover, Pettee Investors has 0.76% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 5,830 shares. Community State Bank Na reported 23,443 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Llc reported 0.27% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Walter And Keenan Finance Consulting Communications Mi Adv has invested 1.59% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.12B and $585.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IXUS) by 89,102 shares to 123,669 shares, valued at $7.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flexshares Tr (TILT) by 171,072 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,235 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).