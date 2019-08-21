Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN) Shareholder Mcrae Capital Management Has Lowered Stake by $504,000; Assetmark Lowered Automatic Data Processing In Com (ADP) Stake by $365,223 as Stock Value Rose

Assetmark Inc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In Com (ADP) by 42.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Assetmark Inc sold 2,297 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 3,129 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $500,000, down from 5,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Assetmark Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $169.69. About 1.17M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 15/03/2018 – Final decision on state sale of France’s ADP in the spring – APE; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Tight U.S. Labor Market Continues to Tighten; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Labor Market Maintaining Steady Pace of Strong Job Growth, With Little Sign of Slowdown; 02/05/2018 – Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 203K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 12/03/2018 – Paris airport operator to bid in Hokkaido privatization; 19/03/2018 – Corestream Teams Up with ADP to Deliver Best-in-Class Employee Benefits Platform; 19/04/2018 – REG-Aéroports de Paris SA: Groupe ADP acquires the exclusive control of Airport International Group, concessionary of Queen Alia International Airport in Amman, Jordan; 11/04/2018 – ADP BOOSTS CASH DIV; 03/04/2018 – ADP payroll data is expected Wednesday morning, and is seen as a warmup for Friday’s government jobs report

Mcrae Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) by 4.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcrae Capital Management Inc sold 6,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% . The institutional investor held 142,177 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.68 million, down from 148,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Dunkin Brands Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $83. About 440,787 shares traded. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 16.38% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.38% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 17/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Names BBDO Worldwide as New Creative Agency of Record; 09/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Announces Plans For Five New Restaurants Throughout North Carolina With New And Existing Franchisees; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – SEES 2018 DILUTED ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $2.69 TO $2.74; 22/03/2018 – Mid-market CLOs still on the hook for risk retention; 26/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands and Burger King’s parent took a hit after short-seller Jim Chanos revealed bets against them; 17/04/2018 – Baskin-Robbins Launches Dunkin’ Donuts Coffee lnspired Ice Cream Flavors in Grocers’ Freezers Across the Country; 12/03/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with a Lucky Dozen Sweepstakes; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC QTRLY BASKIN-ROBBINS U.S. COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECLINE OF 1.0%; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – NOW EXPECTS 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $2.49 TO $2.58; 29/03/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Springs a Special Nationwide Cold Brew Tasting Event April 6

Assetmark Inc, which manages about $13.57 billion and $11.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink Inc Com (NYSE:CTL) by 154,383 shares to 723,759 shares, valued at $8.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corp Com (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 53,833 shares in the quarter, for a total of 515,468 shares, and has risen its stake in Interpublic Group Cos Inc Com (NYSE:IPG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fin Counselors accumulated 7,649 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Polen Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 6.10M shares or 5.09% of the stock. Ls Advsrs Ltd holds 39,460 shares. Naples Glob Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.15% or 3,646 shares. Moreover, Heritage Mngmt Corp has 0.83% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 86,957 shares. Tru Of Vermont owns 67,630 shares. Baxter Bros holds 51,956 shares or 1.94% of its portfolio. Utd Capital Financial Advisers Ltd Liability reported 23,847 shares. First Hawaiian Retail Bank has 0.14% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Old Second National Bank Of Aurora, a Illinois-based fund reported 450 shares. Mercer Cap Advisers Incorporated, a New Jersey-based fund reported 4,672 shares. Barbara Oil stated it has 5,000 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Park Avenue Secs Ltd Llc has 4,477 shares. 2,300 are held by Taurus Asset Mgmt Limited Company. 54,726 are held by Bokf Na.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Announcing: Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Increased An Energizing 103% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Q4 Earnings Top, Revenues Lag – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Daily Dividend Report: MFC, NTES, GHM, NKE, UPS, CME, ADP – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ackman’s Pershing Square exited ADP and United Tech investments – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 31, 2019 : AMT, GE, ADP, CME, EPD, D, SO, SPG, MCO, HUM, JCI, SPOT – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

More notable recent Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Restaurant spending trends higher – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dunkin’ Brands (DNKN) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates, Ups View – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dunkin’ Brands Inks Deal to Open 10 Baskin-Robbins Locations – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “VIX Surges, Trump Tweets During Huge Stock Sell-Off – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Are Betting On Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.