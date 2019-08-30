Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN) Shareholder Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The Has Cut Stake as Share Price Rose; As Citigroup (C) Market Valuation Rose, Capital Planning Advisors Cut Its Holding

Capital Planning Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 66.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Planning Advisors Llc sold 15,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 7,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $473,000, down from 22,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Planning Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $141.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $64.37. About 7.90 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Citigroup Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (C); 27/03/2018 – CITIGROUP DISCLOSES MEAN GENDER BONUS GAP FOR UK STAFF IN 2017 OF 67.3 PCT; 26/03/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Drop 10% in 2018, Citi Leads; 06/03/2018 – Times of India: HDFC Bank, Citi switch corp lending heads; 20/03/2018 – CITI RESPONDS TO QUESTIONS ABOUT CORBAT’S MEETING WITH KUSHNER; 09/04/2018 – Citi Fintech Mission to Digitize Bank, Develop Mobile Ecosystem (Video); 22/03/2018 – CITI – FIREARMS POLICY WILL APPLY ACROSS FIRM, INCLUDING SMALL BUSINESS, COMMERCIAL & INSTITUTIONAL CLIENTS, CREDIT CARD PARTNERS; 06/03/2018 – Citi predicts a big rally for Herbalife now the risk of Ackman bashing it is over; 06/04/2018 – Citi Research said the trade tariff announcements aren’t as hostile as they appear; 23/05/2018 – JPMorgan, Citi Lobby GOP Lawmakers to Relax Swap Rules

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The decreased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) by 3.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The sold 4,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% . The institutional investor held 134,581 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.11M, down from 139,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The who had been investing in Dunkin Brands Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $82.27. About 422,747 shares traded. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 16.38% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.38% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 29/05/2018 – Cool Beverages That Scream Summer: Dunkin’ Donuts Serves Ice Cream Flavored Coffees and New Frozen Lemonade; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT APPROXIMATELY ONE PERCENT COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH FOR DUNKIN’ DONUTS U.S. IN 2018; 02/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Doubles Down on Value with Launch of New Dunkin’ Go2s; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT LOW-TO-MID SINGLE DIGIT REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 17/04/2018 – Baskin-Robbins Launches Dunkin’ Donuts Coffee Inspired Ice Cream Flavors in Grocers’ Freezers Across the Country; 17/05/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts U.S. Names Drayton Martin, Vice President, Brand Stewardship; 26/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands and Burger King’s parent took a hit after short-seller Jim Chanos revealed bets against them; 22/03/2018 – Innovative Digital Workforce Platform Streamlining Functionality for QSR Operators Becoming Reliant on Gig Economy; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC QTRLY DUNKIN’ DONUTS U.S. COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECLINE OF 0.5%; 22/05/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands Board Approves $250 Million Share Buyback — MarketWatch

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.39 billion for 8.09 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

