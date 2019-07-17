Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN) Shareholder Capstone Financial Advisors Lifted Holding; Jack In The Box (JACK) Share Value Declined While Jana Partners Lowered by $53.09 Million Its Position

Jana Partners Llc decreased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) by 41.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc sold 655,422 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 932,132 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.56 million, down from 1.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $76.63. About 364,496 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.86% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.29% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Maturity Date for Both Revolving Credit Facility and Term Loan Extended to March 2020; 19/04/2018 – DJ Jack in the Box Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JACK); 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC – ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL $200 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Increase of Approximately Flat to Up 1.0%; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL $200M SHARE REPURCHASE; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB INC – PARTNERING WITH JACK IN BOX TO PROVIDE DELIVERY FOR HUNDREDS OF LOCATIONS ACROSS THE COUNTRY; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Sees Approximately 25 Restaurants Opening System-Wide in FY18; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC QTRLY REV $209.8 MLN VS $265.9 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Grubhub Partners with Jack in the Box® to Bring Food Directly to Diners’ Homes; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Will Make a Prepayment of $260M to Retire Outstanding Debt Under Its Term Loan

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) by 23.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc bought 12,716 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,563 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.00 million, up from 53,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Dunkin Brands Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $80.98. About 557,500 shares traded. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 14.41% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.98% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 01/05/2018 – Baskin-Robbins Shakes Things Up With New Sundae Shakes; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS – CONTINUES TO EXPECT 2018 ICE CREAM MARGIN DOLLARS TO BE FLAT COMPARED TO 2017 FROM A PROFIT DOLLAR STANDPOINT; 26/04/2018 – CHANOS SHORT DUNKIN’ BRANDS, RESTAURANT BRANDS FOR A YEAR; 26/04/2018 – Short-seller Jim Chanos reveals bets against Dunkin’ Brands and Burger King’s parent; 26/04/2018 – Chanos Bet Against Dunkin’ ‘All Wrong,’ Says Dunkin’ Brands CEO (Video); 11/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within SUPERVALU INC, Dunkin’ Brands Group, Marsh & McLennan Companies, Washington Prim; 30/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Goes Galactic with New Cosmic COOLATTA® Flavors and Comet Candy Donut; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – IS UPDATING AND REITERATING CERTAIN TARGETS REGARDING ITS 2018 PERFORMANCE; 29/03/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Springs a Special Nationwide Cold Brew Tasting Event April 6; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – NOW EXPECTS 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $2.49 TO $2.58

More notable recent Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dunkin'(DNKN) Up 5.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” on March 09, 2019, also Restaurantnews.com with their article: “Dunkin’ Opens Newest Restaurant in Encore Boston Harbor Resort & Casino – RestaurantNews.com” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Are Betting On Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Valuation Concerns Prompt BMO To Downgrade Dunkin’ Brands – Benzinga” published on April 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Grubhub Loses #1 Spot in US Online Food Delivery Market – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold DNKN shares while 106 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 70.61 million shares or 8.59% less from 77.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New Jersey-based Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.08% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) for 163,974 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corp, a Minnesota-based fund reported 8,855 shares. 34,078 were reported by Aperio Ltd Liability. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsrs Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 62,007 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) or 191,380 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). 62,904 are held by Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Company. Utah-based Alta Cap Management Ltd Com has invested 0.02% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). L S Advsr holds 0.1% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) or 9,730 shares. Jennison Assoc Lc reported 0.04% stake. Coastline Trust Com reported 18,985 shares. Cornerstone Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Proshare Advsrs Llc holds 7,226 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Brown Advisory Incorporated holds 3,100 shares.

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.12B and $585.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IGF) by 102,159 shares to 25,443 shares, valued at $1.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 34,404 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 409,365 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY).

Analysts await Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.01 EPS, up 1.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $1 per share. JACK’s profit will be $26.07M for 18.97 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Jack in the Box Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.02% EPS growth.

More notable recent Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Will Alibaba Stock Soar Thanks to Its Hong Kong Listing? – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Restaurant Stocks to Put on Your Plate – Investorplace.com” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Alibaba reshuffles management; CFO Wu to oversee strategic investment unit – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Malibu Boats, Inc. Announces Executive Management Team Changes – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “7 Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Your Personal Finances – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold JACK shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 27.18 million shares or 2.23% less from 27.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset owns 0% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 4,506 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Aperio Grp Incorporated Lc holds 0.01% or 29,210 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Tru reported 0% stake. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc owns 16,134 shares. Blue Harbour Grp Inc LP has 7.62% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 1.60 million shares. Cwm Ltd Liability invested 0% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 0.03% stake. Moreover, Meeder Asset Management has 0.02% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 2,627 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Inc stated it has 0.07% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). 3,226 were reported by Symphony Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability, Minnesota-based fund reported 4,069 shares. Jana Prns Lc stated it has 932,132 shares or 7.22% of all its holdings. Waratah Advisors Limited holds 23,345 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK).