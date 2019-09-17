Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN) Share Price Rose While Hs Management Partners Upped Its Stake; Agilysys (AGYS) Stock Price Rose While Hcsf Management Lifted Its Position

Hs Management Partners Llc increased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) by 45.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc bought 283,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% . The institutional investor held 906,345 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $72.20M, up from 622,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in Dunkin Brands Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $80.07. About 332,084 shares traded. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 16.38% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.38% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 29/03/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Springs a Special Nationwide Cold Brew Tasting Event April 6; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – 2018 GUIDANCE DOES NOT INCLUDE ANY IMPACT FROM $100 MLN INVESTMENT IN BLUEPRINT FOR DUNKIN’ DONUTS U.S. GROWTH; 26/04/2018 – Chanos Bet Against Dunkin’ ‘All Wrong,’ Says Dunkin’ Brands CEO (Video); 29/05/2018 – Cool Beverages That Scream Summer: Dunkin’ Donuts Serves Ice Cream Flavored Coffees and New Frozen Lemonade; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS HAS BEEN SHORT RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL AND DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP FOR ABOUT A YEAR – CNBC; 04/04/2018 – New Cookies & Cream Sweetens Dunkin’ Donuts’ Lineup of Bottled Iced Coffees; 22/05/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION IS GOOD FOR A PERIOD OF TWO YEARS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DNKN); 17/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Announces Plans For Seven New Restaurants In Montgomery, Alabama With Existing Franchisees; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT APPROXIMATELY ONE PERCENT COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH FOR DUNKIN’ DONUTS U.S. IN 2018

Hcsf Management Llc increased its stake in Agilysys Inc (AGYS) by 2.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hcsf Management Llc bought 17,226 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.86% . The institutional investor held 647,983 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.91M, up from 630,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hcsf Management Llc who had been investing in Agilysys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $649.65 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $27.44. About 145,157 shares traded or 8.01% up from the average. Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has risen 51.89% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AGYS News: 23/03/2018 – Agilysys Appoints Two New Senior Executives to Lead Technology and Marketing Initiatives; 22/03/2018 – Agilysys Participates in HTNG Whitepaper on GDPR; 23/03/2018 – AGILYSYS NAMES PRABUDDHA BISWAS CTO, REPLACING LARRY STEINBERG; 24/05/2018 – Agilysys 4Q Rev $32.1M; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Heather Varian Foster Appointed VP of Marketing, a New Position at Agilysys, Effective March 29; 21/04/2018 – DJ Agilysys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGYS); 15/05/2018 – Release of New Eatec® Version Brings Simplified Installation and Enhanced Integrations; 08/03/2018 – Agilysys to Highlight Next-Generation Hospitality Software Solutions at HT-NEXT in San Diego; 15/03/2018 – Agilysys to Sponsor Crescent Hotels & Resorts Leadership Conference; 07/03/2018 Agilysys Solutions Selected by The Summit Hotel, Cincinnati to Optimize Efficiency and Enhance the Guest Experience

Hcsf Management Llc, which manages about $154.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gibraltar Inds Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 35,000 shares to 397,404 shares, valued at $16.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.04 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.07, from 1.97 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 4 investors sold AGYS shares while 21 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 34.19 million shares or 107.64% more from 16.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cortina Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.27% or 202,734 shares. Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) or 104,708 shares. Tarbox Family Office stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Principal Financial Grp, Iowa-based fund reported 141,327 shares. Moreover, New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) for 18,800 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Incorporated, a California-based fund reported 107,345 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 66,297 shares. Moreover, Archon Lc has 2.5% invested in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) for 634,080 shares. Ameritas Prns holds 1,316 shares. 37,300 were accumulated by Swiss Bankshares. Moreover, Lord Abbett & Limited Co has 0.01% invested in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) for 191,699 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). 13,254 were accumulated by Amer Grp Inc Inc. Marshall Wace Llp reported 21,840 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Georgia-based Invesco Ltd has invested 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS).

Since March 26, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 23 sales for $9.81 million activity. SRINIVASAN RAMESH bought $251,300 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. Kingsley Jebaseelan bought $51,180 worth of stock or 2,000 shares.

Hs Management Partners Llc, which manages about $2.39B and $2.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 56,125 shares to 4.08M shares, valued at $207.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 353,375 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.53 million shares, and cut its stake in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (NYSE:WTW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 24 investors sold DNKN shares while 104 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 71.19 million shares or 0.82% more from 70.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2.54M were accumulated by First Manhattan. Bryn Mawr Co invested 0.01% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Peoples Fincl Services holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) for 881 shares. Natl Asset has invested 0.03% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Numerixs Investment Technology invested in 4,698 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 255,203 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Boothbay Fund Limited Co accumulated 4,369 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Sns Finance Group Llc reported 37,979 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Tortoise Inv Management Ltd Liability reported 104 shares stake. Torray Ltd Company stated it has 13,954 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Appleton Inc Ma has invested 0.03% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Amer Intll Gru Incorporated reported 0.05% stake. Benin Mgmt Corporation owns 16,466 shares. Aurora Inv Counsel owns 13,168 shares.

