Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN) Share Price Rose While Fiera Capital Has Lowered by $1.70 Million Its Stake; Quantres Asset Management LTD Lifted Position in Western Digital (WDC) by $1.59 Million as Valuation Rose

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) by 4.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp sold 22,677 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% . The institutional investor held 541,596 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.67M, down from 564,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Dunkin Brands Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $83.37. About 160,482 shares traded. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 16.38% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.38% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 15/03/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands Announces Three New Executive Promotions; 29/05/2018 – Cool Beverages That Scream Summer: Dunkin’ Donuts Serves Ice Cream Flavored Coffees and New Frozen Lemonade; 17/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS – AWARDING RESPONSIBILITY FOR RETAIL AND IN-STORE MARKETING TO ARC/LEO BURNETT; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS – CONTINUES TO EXPECT 2018 ICE CREAM MARGIN DOLLARS TO BE FLAT COMPARED TO 2017 FROM A PROFIT DOLLAR STANDPOINT; 04/04/2018 – New Cookies & Cream Sweetens Dunkin’ Donuts’ Lineup of Bottled lced Coffees; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT APPROXIMATELY ONE PERCENT COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH FOR DUNKIN’ DONUTS U.S. IN 2018; 12/03/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with a Lucky Dozen Sweepstakes; 30/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Goes Galactic with New Cosmic COOLATTA® Flavors and Comet Candy Donut; 26/04/2018 – CHANOS SHORT DUNKIN’ BRANDS, RESTAURANT BRANDS FOR A YEAR; 02/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Doubles Down on Value with Launch of New Dunkin’ Go2s

Quantres Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 448.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantres Asset Management Ltd bought 33,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 40,600 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95 million, up from 7,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantres Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $55.08. About 908,935 shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 16/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP WDC.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $93; 15/05/2018 – Western Digital Targets At Least 50% of Repurchases for Rest of Current Fiscal Quarter; 09/03/2018 – Toshiba expects to complete chip unit sale by June at latest – exec; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL 3Q ADJ EPS $3.63, EST. $3.30; 05/03/2018 MFS Technology Adds TE Connectivity, Exits Western Digital; 16/05/2018 – Western Digital Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Western Digital Continues to Drive Capacity and Improve TCO for Cloud and Enterprise Data Centers; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Rev $5B; 16/05/2018 – WDC: Buy Of A Decade Now!; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL BUYBACK PART OF EXISTING PROGRAM

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $25.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 67,763 shares to 1.03M shares, valued at $44.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU) by 63,814 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,671 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 46 investors sold DNKN shares while 106 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 70.61 million shares or 8.59% less from 77.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waterfront Prns Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.11% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Massmutual Fsb Adv accumulated 0% or 60 shares. Smithfield Co accumulated 1,535 shares. Geode Cap Management invested in 0.02% or 921,540 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 38,084 shares. Van Eck Assocs Corp, New York-based fund reported 118 shares. Sns Financial Group Inc Ltd Company owns 39,776 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Inc invested in 4,924 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Fmr Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.50 million shares. Jackson Square Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.76% or 1.85 million shares. World Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.02% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Cap Fund Sa invested in 9,352 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, M&T State Bank Corp has 0% invested in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Federated Invsts Pa stated it has 0.06% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN).

Quantres Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $137.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 31,700 shares to 9,900 shares, valued at $209,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 23,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,900 shares, and cut its stake in Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Lc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 208,988 shares. Lyrical Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 4.41 million shares. 4,817 were reported by Boothbay Fund Limited Liability Com. First Manhattan has invested 0% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Oppenheimer Comm holds 27,718 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Creative Planning owns 53,986 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Covington Management invested in 0% or 500 shares. Keybank Association Oh reported 6,208 shares stake. Schroder Inv Mgmt Group reported 0.1% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Guardian Life Insurance Of America holds 0.01% or 838 shares. 354,538 were reported by Jacobs Levy Equity. Raymond James Fincl Service has 0.01% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 64,471 shares. 60 were accumulated by Plante Moran Fincl Advsr Lc. Howe And Rusling Incorporated owns 0% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 516 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0.03% or 47,767 shares in its portfolio.