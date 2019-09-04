Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN) Market Value Rose While Hs Management Partners Decreased Its Position by $5.43 Million; Aew Capital Management LP Has Lowered Healthcare Trust Of America Cl A (HTA) Holding as Market Valuation Declined

Hs Management Partners Llc decreased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) by 10.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc sold 72,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% . The institutional investor held 622,670 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.76 million, down from 695,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in Dunkin Brands Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $82.27. About 446,240 shares traded. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 16.38% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.38% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 22/05/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands Board Approves $250 Million Share Buyback — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – Mid-market CLOs still on the hook for risk retention; 26/04/2018 – Short-seller Jim Chanos reveals bets against two stocks: Dunkin’ Brands and Burger King’s parent; 04/04/2018 – New Cookies & Cream Sweetens Dunkin’ Donuts’ Lineup of Bottled Iced Coffees; 14/03/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Integrates On-the-Go Mobile Ordering With the Google Assistant; 11/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within SUPERVALU INC, Dunkin’ Brands Group, Marsh & McLennan Companies, Washington Prim; 23/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts U.S. Names Stephanie Meltzer-Paul Vice President, Digital and Loyalty Marketing; 22/05/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION IS GOOD FOR A PERIOD OF TWO YEARS; 17/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Names BBDO Worldwide as New Creative Agency of Record; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT LOW-TO-MID SINGLE DIGIT REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018

Aew Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc Cl A (HTA) by 4.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP sold 150,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.67% . The hedge fund held 3.05 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.08M, down from 3.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $28.96. About 1.08 million shares traded. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) has risen 0.22% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HTA News: 24/05/2018 – RHT HEALTH TRUST RHTH.Sl – DISTRIBUTABLE INCOME PER UNIT OF 1.06 CENTS WAS RECORDED FOR 4QFY2018; 30/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE TRUST 1Q REV. $175.7M, EST. $175.4M; 05/04/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Celebrates Five Years As A Publicly-Traded Company By Ringing The NYSE Closing Bell; 29/05/2018 – FORTIS HEALTHCARE – BINDING BIDS SHALL HAVE PLAN FOR FUNDING OF RHT HEALTH TRUST ACQUISITION, HAVING LONG STOP DATE OF SEPTEMBER 30; 15/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America Names Roberta B. Bowman to Board; 02/04/2018 – FORTIS HEALTHCARE LTD FOHE.NS – SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD FOR ACQUISITION OF ASSETS OF RHT HEALTH TRUST; 19/03/2018 – Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc: Monthly Fact Sheet; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Trust, Inc. Enters into a $118.7 million 10-Year Secured 4.5% Loan with KeyBank; 06/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America Inc’s. Founder Scott D. Peters To Participate In Kent State University Center for Entrepreneurship; 05/03/2018 Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc: Net Asset Value(s)

Analysts await Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, down 2.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.83 per share. DNKN’s profit will be $67.00M for 25.39 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 46 investors sold DNKN shares while 106 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 70.61 million shares or 8.59% less from 77.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Hussman Strategic Advsrs Inc reported 0.92% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Great West Life Assurance Company Can reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.02% or 29,500 shares. Tiedemann Advsr Llc holds 0.01% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) or 3,634 shares. First Citizens Fincl Bank & Tru Communication invested in 9,040 shares. First Bank Of Omaha holds 0.03% or 5,901 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). 165,311 are held by Amer Intll Gru Inc Inc. Hudock Cap Grp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). The Maryland-based Wagner Bowman Management Corp has invested 0.15% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Boston Advisors Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) for 4,140 shares. Principal Group holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) for 367,692 shares. Waddell & Reed invested in 0.31% or 1.66M shares. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 464,412 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Hs Management Partners Llc, which manages about $2.39B and $2.96B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 169,442 shares to 3.70M shares, valued at $158.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 132,970 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.93M shares, and has risen its stake in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (NYSE:WTW).

Aew Capital Management L P, which manages about $25.93B and $3.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 43,201 shares to 414,238 shares, valued at $27.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) by 4,689 shares in the quarter, for a total of 558,295 shares, and has risen its stake in National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN).