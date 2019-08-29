Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN) Market Valuation Rose While Capstone Financial Advisors Has Upped by $953,700 Its Stake; Sigma Planning Has Decreased Its Veeva Sys (Call) (VEEV) Position by $381,000 as Stock Price Rose

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (Call) (VEEV) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Planning Corp sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The institutional investor held 2,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $254,000, down from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Planning Corp who had been investing in Veeva Sys Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $164.12. About 4.59M shares traded or 192.14% up from the average. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 33C TO 34C, EST. 32C; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $1.32, REV VIEW $818.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/05/2018 – Tech Today: Warming to Roku, Defending Autodesk, Cheers for Veeva, Nutanix — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Veeva Introduces Next-Generation Commercial Data Warehouse for Life Sciences; 17/05/2018 – Lacework Helps Veeva Systems Automate Security and Compliance for its AWS Cloud; 18/04/2018 – Physicians World Launches Third Customer on Certified Solution for Veeva CRM Events Management; 04/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS SAYS CEO PETER GASSNER’S TOTAL COMPENSATION IN 2018 $88.1 MLN WHICH INCLUDED OPTION AWARDS WORTH $87.8 MLN – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – MRM//McCann Becomes Japan’s First Agency Certified by Veeva Systems for Healthcare CLM; 06/03/2018 Ora, Inc. Unifies its Clinical Environment with Veeva to Accelerate Trial Execution; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA 1Q REV. $195.5M, EST. $189.1M

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) by 23.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc bought 12,716 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% . The institutional investor held 66,563 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.00M, up from 53,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Dunkin Brands Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $83.16. About 333,384 shares traded. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 16.38% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.38% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS – CONTINUES TO EXPECT HIGH-SINGLE DIGIT PERCENT OTHER REVENUE GROWTH DRIVEN BY CONSUMER PACKAGED GOODS FOR FISCAL 2018; 26/04/2018 – Chanos Bet Against Dunkin’ ‘All Wrong,’ Says Dunkin’ Brands CEO (Video); 17/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Names BBDO Worldwide as New Creative Agency of Record; 14/03/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Integrates On-the-Go Mobile Ordering With the Google Assistant; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – NOW EXPECTS 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $2.49 TO $2.58; 03/04/2018 – Baskin-Robbins Guests Can Now Have their Cake and Cookie too with the Launch of New Cookie Cakes; 17/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS – AWARDING RESPONSIBILITY FOR RETAIL AND IN-STORE MARKETING TO ARC/LEO BURNETT; 26/04/2018 – CHANOS SHORT DUNKIN’ BRANDS, RESTAURANT BRANDS FOR A YEAR; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS – CONTINUES TO EXPECT 2018 ICE CREAM MARGIN DOLLARS TO BE FLAT COMPARED TO 2017 FROM A PROFIT DOLLAR STANDPOINT; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DNKN)

Sigma Planning Corp, which manages about $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Roku Inc by 6,823 shares to 30,579 shares, valued at $1.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 33,095 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,601 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold VEEV shares while 105 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.97 million shares or 0.55% more from 108.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Mcclain reported 224 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability Corp reported 109,192 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cim Llc holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 11,251 shares. Cetera Advisor Network Limited Liability Corporation reported 6,029 shares stake. Reliance Trust Of Delaware owns 2,031 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc invested in 0.1% or 111,857 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 2,532 shares. Optimum Invest Advsr holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 400 shares. Usca Ria Ltd Liability reported 9,560 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 1,140 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 38,896 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Limited reported 8,152 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt has 267,025 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Gp Llp accumulated 127,156 shares. 1,806 were accumulated by Petrus Tru Co Lta.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 46 investors sold DNKN shares while 106 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 70.61 million shares or 8.59% less from 77.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel has 0.04% invested in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Btim Corporation stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). 13 were accumulated by Trustmark National Bank & Trust Department. Caxton Lp invested in 0.04% or 3,856 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt Inc reported 811,424 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Ls Investment Ltd reported 0.02% stake. Guggenheim Cap Llc accumulated 39,399 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board invested in 256,400 shares. Moreover, Utah Retirement Systems has 0.02% invested in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) for 15,626 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt, New York-based fund reported 178 shares. M&T Bancorporation accumulated 0% or 11,791 shares. First Manhattan Company owns 2.62 million shares for 1.13% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Ltd Liability has 6,664 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Oppenheimer Company holds 12,187 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $585.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (REET) by 51,525 shares to 216,441 shares, valued at $5.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flexshares Tr (TILT) by 171,072 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,235 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (ITOT).