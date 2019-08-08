Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN) Holding Held by Capstone Financial Advisors Inc; Westwood Management Position in Ptc (PTC) Increased by $9.81 Million

Westwood Management Corp increased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 90.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp bought 106,675 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.92% . The institutional investor held 224,675 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.71M, up from 118,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $65.08. About 1.34 million shares traded or 9.43% up from the average. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has declined 25.82% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 14/03/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $91 FROM $78; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q OTHER INCOME 175.5M RUPEES; 12/05/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Ptc India Financial Services Ltd. – Disclosure As Per Regulation 52(4); 18/04/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O – SEES FY18 EPS (NON-GAAP) $ 1.31 – $ 1.41; 15/05/2018 – NORFOLK CEO SEES POST-PTC CAPEX AT 16%-18% OF SALES; 18/04/2018 – PTC 2Q EPS 7c; 03/04/2018 – C-RAD AB: C-RAD SIGNS STRATEGIC PACT TO EQUIP ZON-PTC, A; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC. SEES 3Q REV. $310M TO $315M, EST. $308.5M; 23/05/2018 – Reliance Worldwide Says John Guest Makes Plastic PTC Fittings; 24/04/2018 – BigLever Software and PTC Deliver New Integration Solution for Feature-based Product Line Engineering and Product Lifecycle Management

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) by 23.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc bought 12,716 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% . The institutional investor held 66,563 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.00 million, up from 53,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Dunkin Brands Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $80.9. About 551,411 shares traded. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 16.38% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.38% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 29/05/2018 – Cool Beverages That Scream Summer: Dunkin’ Donuts Serves Ice Cream Flavored Coffees and New Frozen Lemonade; 22/03/2018 – Innovative Digital Workforce Platform Streamlining Functionality for QSR Operators Becoming Reliant on Gig Economy; 17/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS – AWARDING RESPONSIBILITY FOR RETAIL AND IN-STORE MARKETING TO ARC/LEO BURNETT; 17/04/2018 – Baskin-Robbins Launches Dunkin’ Donuts Coffee lnspired Ice Cream Flavors in Grocers’ Freezers Across the Country; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT APPROXIMATELY ONE PERCENT COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH FOR DUNKIN’ DONUTS U.S. IN 2018; 26/03/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Hires Veteran Marketer Keith Lusby As Vice President, Media; 29/03/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Springs a Special Nationwide Cold Brew Tasting Event April 6; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT LOW-TO-MID SINGLE DIGIT REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 04/04/2018 – New Cookies & Cream Sweetens Dunkin’ Donuts’ Lineup of Bottled Iced Coffees; 22/05/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – FINAL SETTLEMENT OF ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN AUGUST 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold PTC shares while 112 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 67.38 million shares or 3.96% less from 70.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mngmt One accumulated 51,694 shares. Ent Service Corporation reported 53 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 4,281 shares. Praesidium Mngmt Co Ltd has invested 11.32% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Hanseatic Mgmt holds 1.04% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 10,865 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Co invested 0% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Strs Ohio has 24,900 shares. The Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.09% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Pinebridge Invs Ltd Partnership invested in 0.32% or 171,966 shares. Panagora Asset has 8,006 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl Inc holds 361,420 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Sit Inv Assocs stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Sumitomo Life holds 0.2% or 15,935 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 2,605 shares. Blackrock holds 732,810 shares.

Westwood Management Corp, which manages about $655.18 million and $737.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc. Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 8,246 shares to 401,487 shares, valued at $66.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,400 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $585.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EMB) by 6,671 shares to 2,730 shares, valued at $300,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 34,404 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 409,365 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (REET).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 46 investors sold DNKN shares while 106 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 70.61 million shares or 8.59% less from 77.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Invest Partners holds 24,275 shares. Missouri-based Commerce Natl Bank has invested 0% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Llc reported 0.01% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Brinker Capital Incorporated invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Parsons Mngmt Ri accumulated 67,434 shares. Utah Retirement System owns 15,626 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Co reported 7,226 shares stake. Illinois-based Oak Ridge Lc has invested 0.22% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Deutsche Bancorporation Ag reported 22,295 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Principal Gp Inc has 0.03% invested in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) for 367,692 shares. Meeder Asset reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Ny State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.02% or 95,388 shares in its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated reported 0% stake. Delta Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc invested 0.15% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0.47% invested in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) for 654,126 shares.

