Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN) Holding Has Upped by Jennison Associates Llc; As Canadian Pac Ry LTD (CP) Valuation Rose, Holder Kingdon Capital Management Trimmed Its Position by $3.07 Million

Jennison Associates Llc increased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) by 10.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jennison Associates Llc bought 50,481 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 510,892 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.37 million, up from 460,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jennison Associates Llc who had been investing in Dunkin Brands Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $81.56. About 293,817 shares traded. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 14.41% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.98% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 03/04/2018 – Baskin-Robbins Guests Can Now Have their Cake and Cookie too with the Launch of New Cookie Cakes; 23/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts U.S. Names Stephanie Meltzer-Paul Vice President, Digital and Loyalty Marketing; 26/04/2018 – The Kynikos Associates founder reveals shorts on Dunkin’ Brands and Burger King parent Restaurant Brands; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS – CONTINUES TO EXPECT HIGH-SINGLE DIGIT PERCENT OTHER REVENUE GROWTH DRIVEN BY CONSUMER PACKAGED GOODS FOR FISCAL 2018; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT A FIVE PERCENT REDUCTION TO G&A EXPENSE IN 2018; 17/04/2018 – Baskin-Robbins Launches Dunkin’ Donuts Coffee Inspired Ice Cream Flavors in Grocers’ Freezers Across the Country; 22/05/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION IS GOOD FOR A PERIOD OF TWO YEARS; 26/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands First-Quarter Net Profit Higher, Raises Guidance; 22/05/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands Announces Board Authorization Of $250 Million Share Repurchase Program; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC QTRLY BASKIN-ROBBINS U.S. COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECLINE OF 1.0%

Kingdon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (CP) by 12.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingdon Capital Management Llc sold 14,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 105,521 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.74M, down from 120,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingdon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $238.51. About 260,287 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 19.21% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 26/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Teamsters, Electrical Workers File Strike Notice; 06/04/2018 – Union: Canadian Pacific Strike Could Begin as Early as 12:01 a.m. April 21; 20/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD CP.TO – WILL IMMEDIATELY BEGIN TO EXECUTE A SAFE AND STRUCTURED START-UP OF ITS TRAIN OPERATIONS IN CANADA; 25/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway: Unions Reject Canadian Pacific Railway’s Final Contract Offers; 20/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD CP.TO – AS A RESULT OF ANNOUNCEMENT, THERE WILL BE NO DISRUPTION TO COMMUTER RAIL COMPANIES OPERATING ON CP’S NETWORK; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS C$2.70, EST. C$2.71; 20/04/2018 – Teamsters, IBEW to Postpone Strike at CP; 30/05/2018 – Toronto Sun: BREAKING: Teamsters Canada Rail Conference says it has reached a tentative agreement with Canadian Pacific Railway; 25/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY – WILL BE MEETING WITH TCRC AND INTERNATIONAL BROTHERHOOD OF ELECTRICAL WORKERS LATER ON MAY 25 TO DISCUSS NEXT STEPS; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC PRESENTING UNION WITH PACTS FOR CONSIDERATION

Kingdon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.27B and $747.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 112,979 shares to 622,979 shares, valued at $12.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP) by 325,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 813,561 shares, and has risen its stake in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN).

Analysts await Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $3.07 EPS, up 25.31% or $0.62 from last year’s $2.45 per share. CP’s profit will be $429.68M for 19.42 P/E if the $3.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.09 actual EPS reported by Canadian Pacific Railway Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.89% EPS growth.

Jennison Associates Llc, which manages about $100.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 65,061 shares to 2.20M shares, valued at $91.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 13,675 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.07M shares, and cut its stake in Fortive Corp.

