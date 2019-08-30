Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN) Holder Nuveen Asset Management Trimmed Stake by $20.05 Million as Share Price Rose; Bamco Stake in Limoneira Co (LMNR) Boosted by $575,000

Bamco Inc increased its stake in Limoneira Co (LMNR) by 8.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bamco Inc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The institutional investor held 325,000 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.65M, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bamco Inc who had been investing in Limoneira Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $322.75M market cap company. The stock decreased 6.25% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $18.16. About 63,095 shares traded. Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) has declined 23.21% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.21% the S&P500. Some Historical LMNR News: 08/03/2018 – LIMONEIRA CO LMNR.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.32 TO $1.42; 10/04/2018 – Limoneira Announces Formation of Grupo Argentino; 28/03/2018 – Limoneira Declares Quarterly Dividend; 21/04/2018 – DJ Limoneira Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LMNR); 08/03/2018 Limoneira Co 1Q EPS 58c; 10/04/2018 – LIMONEIRA CO – ANNOUNCED FORMATION OF GRUPO ARGENTINO, A COOPERATIVE ARRANGEMENT BETWEEN CO AND ARGENTINIAN CITRUS GROWERS AND PACKERS; 08/03/2018 – LIMONEIRA CO – ON SCHEDULE WITH HARVEST AT LIMONEIRA AND EXPECT TO BEGIN GENERATING CASH FLOW AT BEGINNING OF FISCAL 2019; 15/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mountain Province Diamonds, Limoneira, Arsanis, ExlService, Argo Group Internation; 08/03/2018 – LIMONEIRA CO LMNR.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $0.65 TO $0.75; 08/03/2018 – Limoneira Co 1Q Rev $31.6M

Nuveen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) by 81.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc sold 267,273 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% . The institutional investor held 59,345 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.46 million, down from 326,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Dunkin Brands Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $82.44. About 524,198 shares traded. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 16.38% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.38% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 17/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS – AWARDING RESPONSIBILITY FOR RETAIL AND IN-STORE MARKETING TO ARC/LEO BURNETT; 17/05/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts U.S. Names Drayton Martin, Vice President, Brand Stewardship; 26/04/2018 – Chanos Bet Against Dunkin’ ‘All Wrong,’ Says Dunkin’ Brands CEO (Video); 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT A FIVE PERCENT REDUCTION TO G&A EXPENSE IN 2018; 22/03/2018 – Innovative Digital Workforce Platform Streamlining Functionality for QSR Operators Becoming Reliant on Gig Economy; 17/04/2018 – Baskin-Robbins Launches Dunkin’ Donuts Coffee Inspired Ice Cream Flavors in Grocers’ Freezers Across the Country; 03/04/2018 – Baskin-Robbins Guests Can Now Have their Cake and Cookie too with the Launch of New Cookie Cakes; 12/03/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with a Lucky Dozen Sweepstakes; 30/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Goes Galactic with New Cosmic COOLATTA® Flavors and Comet Candy Donut; 23/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts U.S. Names Stephanie Meltzer-Paul Vice President, Digital and Loyalty Marketing

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold LMNR shares while 20 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 8.41 million shares or 3.61% more from 8.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,100 were reported by Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership. Invesco holds 10,286 shares. 38,405 are owned by Tiaa Cref Invest Management Limited Liability Company. 1,000 are held by Whittier Trust Of Nevada. California State Teachers Retirement has 22,934 shares. Ameritas Partners holds 1,228 shares. 1 are held by Fmr. Rhumbline Advisers owns 19,515 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 3,628 are owned by Jpmorgan Chase And. Ashford Cap Management holds 2.9% of its portfolio in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) for 845,830 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 29,754 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% of its portfolio in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.11% in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR). Intl reported 9,483 shares stake. Hanson Mcclain owns 140 shares.

Since June 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $9,850 activity.

Bamco Inc, which manages about $24.24 billion and $23.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) by 51,192 shares to 132,197 shares, valued at $5.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 169,209 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 188,166 shares, and cut its stake in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 46 investors sold DNKN shares while 106 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 70.61 million shares or 8.59% less from 77.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gillespie Robinson And Grimm Inc, Connecticut-based fund reported 404,802 shares. 9,900 are held by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag reported 22,295 shares. State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.02% or 95,388 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0.01% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). The Michigan-based Ls Investment Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). 38,731 were reported by Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability. Van Eck Associate invested in 0% or 118 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 399,021 shares. Walleye Trading Lc owns 8,855 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 0.01% or 21,404 shares. Massachusetts Services Communication Ma holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) for 585,924 shares. Asset Mngmt One Commerce Ltd holds 0% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) or 6,200 shares. Fred Alger Management has 178 shares. Louisiana-based Iberiabank has invested 0.08% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN).