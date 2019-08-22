Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN) Holder Mcrae Capital Management Has Cut Position as Stock Value Rose; Miracle Mile Advisors Upped Its General Dynamics (GD) Position by $1.55 Million

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 595.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc bought 9,149 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 10,685 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81 million, up from 1,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $187.6. About 510,505 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 18/03/2018 – General Dynamics Inked a $40.75-a-Share Deal to Buy CSRA Last Month; 29/05/2018 – Gulfstream G650ER Completes Record-Breaking Polar Flight; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS AWARDED U.S. ARMY CONTRACT W/UP TO $300M VALUE; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS: CUSTOMERS DELAYED DELIVERIES ON 2 AIRCRAFT; 03/04/2018 – Frank Konkel: #Breaking: The Bidding War is Over: General Dynamics Completes CSRA Buy & Creates Government’s Largest Tech; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics Boosts Offer for CSRA; 18/03/2018 – CACI International: Acquisition Proposal Represents 8% Premium Over the Price CSRA’s Hldrs Would Receive in the Announced Transaction With General Dynamics; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – AGGREGATE COMMITMENTS IN RESPECT OF 364-DAY CREDIT FACILITY WILL NOT BE REDUCED BELOW $2.0 BLN; 07/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 93C/SHR FROM 84C, EST. 93C; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP SAYS WILL INCREASE PLANNED PENSION CONTRIBUTION TO $550M, UP FROM $300M, TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF NEW TAX LAW

Mcrae Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) by 4.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcrae Capital Management Inc sold 6,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% . The institutional investor held 142,177 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.68M, down from 148,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Dunkin Brands Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $83.16. About 247,039 shares traded. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 16.38% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.38% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 17/04/2018 – Baskin-Robbins Launches Dunkin’ Donuts Coffee lnspired Ice Cream Flavors in Grocers’ Freezers Across the Country; 26/04/2018 – SHORT-SELLER JIM CHANOS SAYS IS SHORT ON DUNKIN- CNBC; 14/03/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Integrates On-the-Go Mobile Ordering With the Google Assistant; 22/05/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION IS GOOD FOR A PERIOD OF TWO YEARS; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT LOW-TO-MID SINGLE DIGIT REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 09/05/2018 – Share The Love: Dunkin’ Donuts Unveils New Royal Love Donut To Celebrate The Royal Wedding; 17/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Announces Plans For Seven New Restaurants In Montgomery, Alabama With Existing Franchisees; 26/04/2018 – The Kynikos Associates founder reveals shorts on Dunkin’ Brands and Burger King parent Restaurant Brands; 04/04/2018 – New Cookies & Cream Sweetens Dunkin’ Donuts’ Lineup of Bottled Iced Coffees; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS – CONTINUES TO EXPECT 2018 ICE CREAM MARGIN DOLLARS TO BE FLAT COMPARED TO 2017 FROM A PROFIT DOLLAR STANDPOINT

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc, which manages about $371.73M and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 19,201 shares to 834,538 shares, valued at $43.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,696 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJS).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $28,549 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold GD shares while 301 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 225.54 million shares or 5.07% less from 237.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield Tru has 316 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.47% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Highlander Management Limited Liability reported 0.03% stake. Madison Holdings reported 0.01% stake. Eqis Capital Mngmt holds 0.13% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) or 9,478 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 343,980 shares. Boston Advisors Llc holds 0.02% or 1,971 shares in its portfolio. Tru Of Vermont holds 0.23% or 15,970 shares. Old Dominion Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.6% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Private Advisor Group Inc Llc holds 19,028 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Stevens Mngmt L P, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 72,488 shares. The California-based Weatherly Asset Management LP has invested 0.82% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Dana Advisors holds 1,379 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Regentatlantic Cap Lc holds 0.17% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) or 14,470 shares. Caxton Assocs LP reported 1,190 shares.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc, which manages about $240.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 14,088 shares to 184,642 shares, valued at $8.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 3,518 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,401 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 46 investors sold DNKN shares while 106 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 70.61 million shares or 8.59% less from 77.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Griffin Asset Mngmt accumulated 13,535 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 825 shares. Parsons Cap Mgmt Ri reported 0.55% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Prelude Ltd Co invested 0% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Lord Abbett Com Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.32% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Mcrae Capital invested in 4.45% or 142,177 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Webster Bankshares N A holds 14,607 shares. Research And Mgmt has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Td Asset Inc holds 0.02% or 146,806 shares. Appleton Partners Incorporated Ma holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) for 3,591 shares. Meeder Asset has 0.01% invested in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 654,126 shares. Virginia-based Virginia Retirement System Et Al has invested 0.02% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN).