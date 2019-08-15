Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN) Holder Iberiabank Has Decreased Stake as Stock Rose; Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Holder Findlay Park Partners Llp Increased Position

Iberiabank Corp decreased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) by 36.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iberiabank Corp sold 5,164 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% . The institutional investor held 8,901 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $668,000, down from 14,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iberiabank Corp who had been investing in Dunkin Brands Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $80.99. About 658,557 shares traded. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 16.38% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.38% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 22/03/2018 – Mid-market CLOs still on the hook for risk retention; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC QTRLY REVENUES $301.3 MLN VS $296.4 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Baskin-Robbins Launches Dunkin’ Donuts Coffee Inspired Ice Cream Flavors in Grocers’ Freezers Across the Country; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – SEES 2018 DILUTED ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $2.69 TO $2.74; 14/03/2018 – DUNKIN’ DONUTS SAYS ON-THE-GO MOBILE ORDERING IS NOW AVAILABLE THROUGH GOOGLE ASSISTANT, ON IPHONES AND ANDROID PHONES; 29/03/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Springs a Special Nationwide Cold Brew Tasting Event April 6; 26/04/2018 – SHORT-SELLER JIM CHANOS SAYS IS SHORT ON DUNKIN- CNBC; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT APPROXIMATELY ONE PERCENT COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH FOR DUNKIN’ DONUTS U.S. IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands First-Quarter Net Profit Higher, Raises Guidance; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS – CONTINUES TO EXPECT HIGH-SINGLE DIGIT PERCENT OTHER REVENUE GROWTH DRIVEN BY CONSUMER PACKAGED GOODS FOR FISCAL 2018

Findlay Park Partners Llp increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 29.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp bought 451,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 1.99M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $151.25 million, up from 1.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $89.27. About 1.90M shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 26/04/2018 – ICE Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – IN QTR, TOTAL ENERGY FUTURES ADV UP 3% Y/Y; 19/03/2018 – CBOE BZX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 30/05/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S.- COTTON FUTURES DAILY PRICE LIMIT REVERTS TO 4 CENTS PER POUND EFFECTIVE WITH START OF TRADING FOR THURSDAY; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s: Market volatility boosts US exchange operators’ first quarter resulting in strong earnings; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Names Stacey Cunningham as New Pres of NYSE Group; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Reports Record First Quarter 2018 Revenues of $1.2 billion, +5% y/y and GAAP Diluted EPS of $0.79;; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Sets May 3rd for First Quarter 2018 Earnings Announcement; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Total Commodities ADV Rose 4%; 03/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE APRIL BRENT ADV UP 5% Y/Y

More notable recent Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) news were published by: Reuters.com which released: “NYSE-owner ICE warms to new challenger as profits rise – Reuters” on February 07, 2019, also Reuters.com with their article: “NYSE-owner ICE beats profit view on growth in transaction, data units – Reuters” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Fintech Focus Rewind: The 1 Thing Every Executive Should Do When Considering Some Sort Of M&A – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “NYSE-owner ICE reports 4.3 pct rise in profit – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “IntercontinentalExchange declares $0.275 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma stated it has 43,327 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Miles accumulated 22,797 shares. Advisor Ltd Liability Company reported 17,078 shares. 1.01 million were reported by Capital Guardian Trust. Financial Counselors Inc reported 30,496 shares. Amalgamated Bancorp stated it has 79,031 shares. Optimum Investment holds 33,855 shares. Moreover, Hudock Capital Grp Llc has 0.03% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 1,254 shares. Schmidt P J Investment Inc owns 0.34% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 15,338 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset has 4,400 shares. Sei holds 0.16% or 636,471 shares in its portfolio. Qs Investors Ltd invested in 0.01% or 9,370 shares. The Australia-based Amp Capital Investors Ltd has invested 0.17% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). 7,500 are owned by Barbara Oil. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Findlay Park Partners Llp, which manages about $10.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 100,170 shares to 68,471 shares, valued at $13.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Connections Inc by 387,485 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.75M shares, and cut its stake in Prosperity Bancshares Inc (NYSE:PB).

Iberiabank Corp, which manages about $861.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) by 3,549 shares to 38,776 shares, valued at $6.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 10,253 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,008 shares, and has risen its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX).