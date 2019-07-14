Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN) Holder Hs Management Partners Trimmed Position as Valuation Rose; Davis Selected Advisers Has Increased Stake in Intel Corp. (INTC) by $975,200

Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in Intel Corp. (INTC) by 2.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Selected Advisers bought 18,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 824,878 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.30M, up from 806,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Selected Advisers who had been investing in Intel Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.49B market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $49.92. About 20.15M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 08/05/2018 – INTEL CAPITAL: INITIATIVE TO IDENTIFY INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES; 30/04/2018 – Intel Saffron AI Speeds Issue Resolution for Manufacturing, Software and Aerospace; 26/04/2018 – Intel executives say they ‘bit off a little too much’ amid 10-nanometer chip delays; 19/03/2018 – INTEL CORP – RISA LAVIZZO-MOUREY HAS BEEN ELECTED TO INTEL’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Bd of Directors; 22/04/2018 – DJ Intel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INTC); 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Nielsen questions Russia interference for Trump; 23/05/2018 – Stratus Named AVEVA’s 2017 Technology Partner Product of the Year; 27/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host says Microsoft and Intel could rule the world again; 15/05/2018 – Apple, Intel And These Other US Tech Companies Have The Most At Stake In China-US Trade Fight

Hs Management Partners Llc decreased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) by 10.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc sold 72,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 622,670 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.76M, down from 695,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in Dunkin Brands Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $81.66. About 585,433 shares traded. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 14.41% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.98% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 12/03/2018 Dunkin’ Donuts Announces Plans For Three New Restaurants In Kansas City, Missouri With New Franchisee Hope And Destiny, Inc; 03/04/2018 – Baskin-Robbins Guests Can Now Have their Cake and Cookie too with the Launch of New Cookie Cakes; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS HAS BEEN SHORT RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL AND DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP FOR ABOUT A YEAR – CNBC; 09/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Announces Plans For Five New Restaurants Throughout North Carolina With New And Existing Franchisees; 26/04/2018 – Short-seller Jim Chanos reveals bets against Dunkin’ Brands and Burger King’s parent; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT LOW-TO-MID SINGLE DIGIT REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 26/04/2018 – Short-seller Jim Chanos reveals bets against two stocks: Dunkin’ Brands and Burger King’s parent; 23/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts U.S. Names Stephanie Meltzer-Paul Vice President, Digital and Loyalty Marketing; 22/05/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands Announces Board Authorization Of $250 Million Share Repurchase Program; 17/04/2018 – Baskin-Robbins Launches Dunkin’ Donuts Coffee lnspired Ice Cream Flavors in Grocers’ Freezers Across the Country

Davis Selected Advisers, which manages about $48.17B and $20.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co. (NYSE:GE) by 28.51M shares to 22.52M shares, valued at $224.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. (NYSE:COG) by 22,911 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 556,389 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Hs Management Partners Llc, which manages about $2.39 billion and $2.96B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 357,855 shares to 1.88 million shares, valued at $183.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 365,715 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.14M shares, and has risen its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Analysts await Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.82 earnings per share, up 6.49% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.77 per share. DNKN’s profit will be $67.77M for 24.90 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.39% EPS growth.