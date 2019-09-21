Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN) Holder Benin Management Has Trimmed Holding; As Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Valuation Declined, Holder Oakbrook Investments Has Lowered Holding by $381,900

Benin Management Corp decreased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) by 52.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp sold 18,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% . The institutional investor held 16,466 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.31M, down from 34,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Dunkin Brands Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $80.91. About 803,113 shares traded or 27.94% up from the average. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 16.38% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.38% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 12/03/2018 Dunkin’ Donuts Announces Plans For Three New Restaurants In Kansas City, Missouri With New Franchisee Hope And Destiny, Inc; 29/05/2018 – Cool Beverages That Scream Summer: Dunkin’ Donuts Serves Ice Cream Flavored Coffees and New Frozen Lemonade; 27/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC DNKN.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $61; 15/03/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands Announces Three New Executive Promotions; 15/05/2018 – AHL REDUCED DNKN, SERV, HRB, SAFM, DPZ IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Short-seller Jim Chanos reveals bets against Dunkin’ Brands and Burger King’s parent; 09/05/2018 – Share The Love: Dunkin’ Donuts Unveils New Royal Love Donut To Celebrate The Royal Wedding; 26/04/2018 – CHANOS SHORT DUNKIN’ BRANDS, RESTAURANT BRANDS FOR A YEAR; 26/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands Announces Second Quarter Cash Dividend; 22/05/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – FINAL SETTLEMENT OF ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN AUGUST 2018

Oakbrook Investments Llc decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc. (SSNC) by 37.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc sold 6,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 11,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $651,000, down from 18,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $50.22. About 960,860 shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 01/05/2018 – SS&C Technologies 1Q EPS 24c; 06/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – SS&C CONFIRMS THAT IT HAS HAD PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS WITH FIDESSA REGARDING SS&C’S INTEREST IN FIDESSA; 13/04/2018 – DST SYSTEMS INC – SEPARATION AGREEMENT WITH GIVENS TO BE EFFECTIVE AS OF CONSUMMATION OF MERGER WITH, SS&C TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS UNIT; 24/04/2018 – SS&C DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER FOR FIDESSA; 08/05/2018 – Cantillon Adds Facebook, Cuts Bitauto, Buys More SS&C: 13F; 06/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – REMAINS IN DISCUSSIONS WITH ION AND SS&C ABOUT POSSIBLE ALTERNATIVE OFFERS FOR FIDESSA; 16/04/2018 – SS&C: CREDIT PACT INCL. NEW $5.046B SR SEC TERM LOAN B FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – SS&C Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 53c; 03/04/2018 – SS&C Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 10/04/2018 – UK Takeover Panel: SS&C, ION Must Confirm Fidessa Intentions by April 20

Oakbrook Investments Llc, which manages about $3.64B and $1.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 11,455 shares to 23,725 shares, valued at $2.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 3,720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,601 shares, and has risen its stake in Westrock Company.

Analysts await SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 19.44% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.72 per share. SSNC’s profit will be $218.89 million for 14.60 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 22 investors sold SSNC shares while 103 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 199.24 million shares or 0.86% less from 200.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 230,510 shares. Trustmark Bancshares Tru Department invested in 0% or 19 shares. Intrust Bancorp Na invested in 0.13% or 9,056 shares. M&T Bancshares holds 16,013 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Clark Management Gru Incorporated Inc holds 0.68% or 560,195 shares. Highland Cap Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.04% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 63 shares. Numerixs reported 0.05% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Gsa Capital Prns Ltd Liability Partnership owns 15,904 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. 120,000 were accumulated by Tiger Legatus Cap Management Llc. Gamble Jones Counsel holds 57,587 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Campbell Company Invest Adviser Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.86% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability reported 13,019 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. State Street holds 4.63M shares. Apg Asset Nv reported 12,300 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 24 investors sold DNKN shares while 104 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 71.19 million shares or 0.82% more from 70.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stifel Fincl Corporation has 0.01% invested in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Moreover, Invesco has 0.03% invested in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) for 1.60 million shares. 64,000 were reported by Employees Retirement Of Texas. Amer Research has 200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 4,025 were reported by Auxier Asset Mngmt. 19,432 were reported by Janney Montgomery Scott Lc. Arizona State Retirement stated it has 0.06% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Hemenway Tru Ltd Liability holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) for 5,466 shares. Hilton Cap Mgmt Llc holds 0.01% or 1,103 shares in its portfolio. M&T National Bank Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) for 10,360 shares. Pennsylvania Tru Company has 2,600 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Jane Street Grp Inc Limited Company owns 28,766 shares. Lord Abbett & Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.32% or 1.23 million shares. Rhode Island-based Blue has invested 0.22% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Jpmorgan Chase & Co invested in 0% or 188,157 shares.

Analysts await Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.81 EPS, down 2.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.83 per share. DNKN’s profit will be $67.12M for 24.97 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.81% negative EPS growth.

Benin Management Corp, which manages about $278.88M and $233.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Koninklijke Philips N V (NYSE:PHG) by 20,000 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $2.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.