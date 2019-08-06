Dunkin Brands Group Com (DNKN) Shares Rose While Sg Americas Securities Lowered Its Holding; American Express Co (AXP) Market Value Rose While Park National Has Cut Holding by $2.50 Million

Sg Americas Securities Llc decreased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc Com (DNKN) by 71.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Americas Securities Llc sold 16,653 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% . The institutional investor held 6,664 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $500,000, down from 23,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Americas Securities Llc who had been investing in Dunkin Brands Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $79.52. About 8,576 shares traded. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 16.38% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.38% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS – CONTINUES TO EXPECT HIGH-SINGLE DIGIT PERCENT OTHER REVENUE GROWTH DRIVEN BY CONSUMER PACKAGED GOODS FOR FISCAL 2018; 27/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC DNKN.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $61; 22/03/2018 – Mid-market CLOs still on the hook for risk retention; 26/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands and Burger King’s parent took a hit after short-seller Jim Chanos revealed bets against them; 26/04/2018 – Short-seller Jim Chanos reveals bets against two stocks: Dunkin’ Brands and Burger King’s parent; 17/04/2018 – Baskin-Robbins Launches Dunkin’ Donuts Coffee lnspired Ice Cream Flavors in Grocers’ Freezers Across the Country; 15/05/2018 – AHL REDUCED DNKN, SERV, HRB, SAFM, DPZ IN 1Q: 13F; 12/03/2018 Dunkin’ Donuts Announces Plans For Three New Restaurants In Kansas City, Missouri With New Franchisee Hope And Destiny, Inc; 22/05/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – FINAL SETTLEMENT OF ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN AUGUST 2018; 11/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within SUPERVALU INC, Dunkin’ Brands Group, Marsh & McLennan Companies, Washington Prim

Park National Corp decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 19.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park National Corp sold 22,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 95,544 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.44 million, down from 118,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park National Corp who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $121.7. About 149,653 shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 20/03/2018 – American Express Will Elevate Fraud Monitoring for Accounts That Might Have Been Impacted by Orbitz Attack; 16/04/2018 – American Express March U.S. Small Business Card Delinquency Rate 1.3% Vs. 1.4% in Feb; 18/04/2018 – American Express pops after hours on first-quarter earnings beat; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-2 Card Abs; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s: No Rating Impact On American Express Card Abs Following Issuance Of Unrated 2018-4 And 2018-5 Transactions; 18/04/2018 – American Express “off to a good start” in new financial year; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise Platforms Card Members Use to Manage Accounts; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q U.S. Consumer Services Net $640M; 29/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-India resists lobbying by U.S. payment firms to ease local data storage rules; 15/05/2018 – mSlGNlA, Inc. Announces Patent Office Victory in Continued Patent Enforcement Efforts against American Express® Company Subsidiary lnAuth, Inc

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold DNKN shares while 106 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 70.61 million shares or 8.59% less from 77.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Iberiabank stated it has 8,901 shares. Keybank National Association Oh invested in 0.01% or 22,575 shares. Caxton Associate LP accumulated 3,856 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 22,100 shares. Hs Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 1.58% or 622,670 shares in its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.05% invested in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Reliance Tru Commerce Of Delaware owns 2,725 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Cadence Capital Limited Liability owns 3,653 shares. Parsons Ri has 0.55% invested in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). 29,168 are held by Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated. Amalgamated Savings Bank holds 19,624 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 10.41 million were accumulated by Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md. Aperio Group Inc Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.01% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) or 32,016 shares.

Sg Americas Securities Llc, which manages about $10.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S & T Bancorp Inc Com (NASDAQ:STBA) by 8,074 shares to 14,451 shares, valued at $571,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rollins Inc Com (NYSE:ROL) by 148,522 shares in the quarter, for a total of 184,676 shares, and has risen its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc Com (NYSE:UAL).

More notable recent Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dunkin’ Brands (DNKN) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Beyond Meat (BYND) Falls After Q2 Earnings: Stock Not as Meaty as Investors Thought? – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Earnings Data Deluge – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Jobless Claims Solid, More Q2 Earnings: GM, ADM, DNKN – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Park National Corp, which manages about $1.78B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core Alpha (FNX) by 6,197 shares to 29,637 shares, valued at $1.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) by 20,505 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,745 shares, and has risen its stake in First Trust Dow Jones Global S (FGD).

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 14.63 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “American Express declares $0.43 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Time To Consider Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “American Express: Bearishness Seems Overdone – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Munger and Icahn Make Oil Investing ‘Easy’ – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Great Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.