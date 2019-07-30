Dunkin Brands Group Com (DNKN) Holding Boosted by Jackson Square Partners Llc; Leuthold Group Increased Canadian Pacific Railway LTD (CP) Holding by $349,376 as Market Value Rose

Leuthold Group Llc increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (CP) by 6.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leuthold Group Llc bought 1,696 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 29,224 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.02 million, up from 27,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leuthold Group Llc who had been investing in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $238.63. About 77,887 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 19.21% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 20/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH BOTH TCRC AND IBEW WHICH AVERTS POTENTIAL WORK STOPPAGE OF 12:01 AM EASTERN TIME APRIL 21, 2018; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC: VOTING WILL NOW BEGIN ON MAY 18; 30/05/2018 – Teamsters members go on strike at Canadian Pacific; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD CP.TO – TENTATIVE AGREEMENT ENSURES THAT IBEW EMPLOYEES REMAIN ON JOB AND PASSENGER OPERATIONS ARE NOT IMPACTED; 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific, Teamsters Union Reach Tentative Agreement — Union; 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific CEO Keith Creel: ‘Positive Result’ for Employees, Canadian Economy; 06/04/2018 – TEAMSTERS AT CANADIAN PACIFIC VOTE TO AUTHORIZE STRIKE ACTION; 30/05/2018 – Calgary Herald: BREAKING – Canadian Pacific Railway and the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference say they have reached a four-year; 30/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY – TENTATIVE AGREEMENTS WITH CP CONDUCTORS, LOCOMOTIVE ENGINEERS & KVR CONDUCTORS AND LOCOMOTIVE ENGINEERS, ENDS BOTH STRIKES; 14/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD -UNIT ISSUING US$500 MLN OF 4.000% NOTES DUE 2028

Jackson Square Partners Llc increased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc Com (DNKN) by 7.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Square Partners Llc bought 128,079 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.85 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $138.97M, up from 1.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Square Partners Llc who had been investing in Dunkin Brands Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $81.84. About 126,778 shares traded. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 14.41% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.98% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 26/04/2018 – Chanos Bet Against Dunkin’ ‘All Wrong,’ Says Dunkin’ Brands CEO (Video); 26/03/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Hires Veteran Marketer Keith Lusby As Vice President, Media; 22/05/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION IS GOOD FOR A PERIOD OF TWO YEARS; 17/04/2018 – Baskin-Robbins Launches Dunkin’ Donuts Coffee Inspired Ice Cream Flavors in Grocers’ Freezers Across the Country; 26/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands Announces Second Quarter Cash Dividend; 29/03/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Springs a Special Nationwide Cold Brew Tasting Event April 6; 26/04/2018 – Short-seller Jim Chanos reveals bets against two stocks: Dunkin’ Brands and Burger King’s parent; 22/05/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands Board Approves $250 Million Share Buyback — MarketWatch; 14/03/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Integrates On-the-Go Mobile Ordering With the Google Assistant; 09/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Announces Plans For Five New Restaurants Throughout North Carolina With New And Existing Franchisees

More notable recent Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “CP appoints Andrea Robertson and Edward R. Hamberger to its Board of Directors – PRNewswire” on July 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Canadian Pacific Reports Strong Q3 Operating Ratio Hits New Low – Benzinga” published on October 19, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Precision Railroading – Is It Real Or Hype? – Benzinga” on April 09, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Will rail freight service benefit from better technology? – Benzinga” published on March 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Canadian Pacific Was Up 11.2% in January – Motley Fool” with publication date: February 11, 2019.

Leuthold Group Llc, which manages about $1.60 billion and $743.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 3,385 shares to 102,621 shares, valued at $10.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 1,471 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,117 shares, and cut its stake in Proshares Trust Short S&P500.

More notable recent Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Say Hello to the Dunkinâ€™ Donutsâ€™ Beyond Meat â€˜Sausageâ€™ Sandwich – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dunkin’ Brands’ Nationwide Expansion Remains on Track – Nasdaq” published on October 28, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Dunkin’ Brands (DNKN) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Starbucks a Great Buy After Q3 Earnings Beat – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Factors Likely to Shape Cheesecake’s (CAKE) Earnings in Q2 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.