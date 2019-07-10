Dunelm Group PLC (LON:DNLM) Stock Rating Reconfirmed at Peel Hunt; DIAGNOS ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (DGNOF) SI Decreased By 57.14%

Peel Hunt kept their Add rating on shares of Dunelm Group PLC (LON:DNLM) in a research note issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, 10 July.

DIAGNOS INC ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:DGNOF) had a decrease of 57.14% in short interest. DGNOF’s SI was 7,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 57.14% from 17,500 shares previously. With 74,500 avg volume, 0 days are for DIAGNOS INC ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:DGNOF)’s short sellers to cover DGNOF’s short positions. It closed at $0.2181 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 10, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 1.79 billion GBP. The firm offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bed frames, mattresses, beds, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and kids beddings. It has a 21.38 P/E ratio. It also provides curtains, tracks and poles, and curtain accessories; blinds; rugs, runners, and door mats; cushions and throws, mirrors, pictures and frames, wallpapers, and accessories; lighting products, including ceiling and wall lights, table and floor lamps, lamp shades, and outdoor lights; and kitchen products, such as cooking, dining, utility, and storage products, as well as electricals.

Among 3 analysts covering Dunelm Group PLC (LON:DNLM), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Dunelm Group PLC has GBX 1000 highest and GBX 600 lowest target. GBX 733.33’s average target is -17.35% below currents GBX 887.22 stock price. Dunelm Group PLC had 19 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, February 15 by UBS. JP Morgan maintained it with “Neutral” rating and GBX 750 target in Monday, April 15 report. The stock of Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, January 29 by Peel Hunt. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 13 by Peel Hunt. HSBC maintained the shares of DNLM in report on Thursday, April 11 with “Reduce” rating. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, February 18 with “Underperform”. UBS downgraded Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) rating on Friday, June 21. UBS has “Neutral” rating and GBX 930 target. The stock has “Underperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of DNLM in report on Monday, January 14 with “Underperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Peel Hunt given on Tuesday, February 5.

The stock increased 0.03% or GBX 0.22 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 887.22. About 125,883 shares traded. Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) has 0.00% since July 10, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

