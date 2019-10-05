Duncker Streett & Company Lifted By $1.44 Million Its Centene Del (CNC) Holding; Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Shorts Increased By 3.41%

Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) had an increase of 3.41% in short interest. WCG’s SI was 4.20 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 3.41% from 4.06 million shares previously. With 994,000 avg volume, 4 days are for Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG)’s short sellers to cover WCG’s short positions. The stock increased 0.78% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $262.33. About 300,469 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 06/03/2018 – Tampa Bay Bus: WellCare CEO: Company is on track for `audacious’ goal; 22/05/2018 – WellCare Names Dr. J. Thomas Newton Medical Director in North Carolina; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q-End Medicaid Health Plans Membership Up 3.1%; 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Expects Deal to Add 40c-50c to 2019 Adj EPS; 13/03/2018 – Care1st Health Plan Arizona Awarded Medicaid Contract; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q EPS $2.25; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS INC – EXPECTS TO FUND TRANSACTION THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND, COMPANY’S UNDRAWN $1.0 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 30/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG) CEO Ken Burdick on WellCare’s Acquisition of Meridian (Transcript); 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE TO BUY MERIDIAN FOR $2.5B; 29/05/2018 – Insurer WellCare to Buy Meridian State Plans for $2.5 Billion

Duncker Streett & Company Inc increased Centene Corp Del (CNC) stake by 771.67% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Duncker Streett & Company Inc acquired 27,780 shares as Centene Corp Del (CNC)’s stock rose 4.75%. The Duncker Streett & Company Inc holds 31,380 shares with $1.65 million value, up from 3,600 last quarter. Centene Corp Del now has $17.81 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $43.57. About 3.13 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 30/04/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Offering of Common Stk; 22/05/2018 – Centene Awarded Statewide Medicaid Contract In Iowa; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CENTENE IS FOR INITIATIVES TO PROVIDE HIGH QUALITY HEALTHCARE TO “VULNERABLE POPULATIONS WITHIN NEW YORK STATE”; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 15/05/2018 – Numeric Adds Infosys, Exits Centene, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES FIDELIS DEAL COMPLETED NO LATER THAN JULY 1; 13/03/2018 – Centene And RxAdvance Establish Transformative Partnership To Create Next Generation Pharmacy Management Solution; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE COMMENTS ON NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL PROCESS; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE TO FINANCE FIDELIS DEAL WITH $2.3B EQUITY, $1.6B DEBT; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP QTRLY SHR $1.91

Among 3 analysts covering Centene (NYSE:CNC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Centene has $7500 highest and $6200 lowest target. $64.33’s average target is 47.65% above currents $43.57 stock price. Centene had 9 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, September 26. The stock of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 23 with “Overweight”. Citigroup upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, May 10 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $7100 target in Friday, July 12 report.

Among 3 analysts covering Centene (NYSE:CNC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Centene has $7500 highest and $6200 lowest target. $64.33's average target is 47.65% above currents $43.57 stock price. Centene had 9 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has "Overweight" rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, September 26. The stock of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has "Overweight" rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 23 with "Overweight". Citigroup upgraded the stock to "Buy" rating in Friday, May 10 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with "Overweight" rating and $7100 target in Friday, July 12 report.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Centene (NYSE:CNC) Could Easily Take On More Debt – Yahoo Finance” on October 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Who Has Been Buying Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 14, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “WellCare to divest health plans before Centene merger – St. Louis Business Journal” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Reminder: Centene Corporation’s 2019 Third Quarter Financial Results Conference Call – PRNewswire” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “52-Week Company Lows – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. WellCare Health Plans has $34600 highest and $307 lowest target. $318’s average target is 21.22% above currents $262.33 stock price. WellCare Health Plans had 8 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Stephens to “Equal-Weight” on Monday, September 9.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 64 investors sold WellCare Health Plans, Inc. shares while 142 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 44.03 million shares or 8.43% less from 48.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

WellCare Health Plans, Inc. provides managed care services for government-sponsored health care programs. The company has market cap of $12.87 billion. It operates through three divisions: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare PDPs. It has a 25.25 P/E ratio. The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state programs, such as children's health insurance programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid, as well as managed long-term care programs for people with chronic illnesses or who have disabilities and need health and long-term care services.