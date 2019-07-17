Duncker Streett & Company Has Raised Its Conocophillips (COP) Holding by $528,066; Stock Value Declined; Occidental Petroleum (Call) (OXY) Shareholder Capital Fund Management Sa Trimmed Stake by $3.15 Million

Capital Fund Management Sa decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (Call) (OXY) by 30.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa sold 47,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 107,600 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.12 million, down from 155,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $51.17. About 4.68M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 29/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUALWEIGHT; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES 2Q TOTAL OIL & GAS PRODUCTION 628–648 MBOED; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT SEEN, AND DOES NOT EXPECT, ANY IMPACT ON QATAR OPERATIONS FROM GULF EMBARGO OF THAT COUNTRY; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL BE “OPPORTUNISTIC” IN USES OF EXCESS CASH; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL LOOK AT BUYBACKS AS LONG AS OIL OVER $60/BBL; 23/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL INTENDS TO RESUME SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM IN 2018; 14/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL 1Q CORE EPS 92C, EST. 71C; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT TOTAL PRODUCTION OF 645 — 665 MBOED

Duncker Streett & Company Inc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 50.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duncker Streett & Company Inc bought 8,001 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23,809 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59 million, up from 15,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duncker Streett & Company Inc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $60.07. About 3.82 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 10.85% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.28% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS ‘GENERALLY SPEAKING’ THE GLOBAL LNG MARKET IS OVERSUPPLIED RIGHT NOW; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS ‘PRETTY MUCH DONE WITH ANY LARGE DIVESTMENT PROGRAM’; 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: International Arbitration Tribunal Rules ConocoPhillips Owed $2.04 B in Its Dispute With PDVSA; 06/03/2018 – NEW YORK — EAST TIMOR AND AUSTRALIA SIGN TREATY TO RESOLVE LONG-RUNNING DISPUTE ON MARITIME BORDER IN TIMOR SEA; 07/05/2018 – SHIPPERS, ISLA REFINERY IN CURACAO EXPECT ATTACHMENT ORDERS BY CONOCO OVER ARBITRATION AWARD AGAINST PDVSA TO BE RE-SUBMITTED IN COMING DAYS; 14/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE ONE MINUTE AFTER 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 10, 2018; 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: Will Pursue Enforcement and Seek Fincl Recovery of Its Award to the Full Extent of the Law; 08/05/2018 – VENEZUELA’S PDVSA SUSPENDS STORING, SHIPPING OIL FROM THE CARIBBEAN FOLLOWING CONOCOPHILLIPS’ COP.N COURT ORDERS ON ASSETS -SOURCE, REUTERS DATA; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N ATTEMPTING TO SEIZE CARGOES OF CRUDE, FUEL NEAR CITGO-OPERATED TERMINAL IN ARUBA; 06/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Looks to Take Venezuelan Oil Assets After Award

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hexavest has 0.4% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Indexiq Advisors Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 11,500 shares. Bessemer Group accumulated 5.43M shares. Amg National Bancorp has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Virtu Fincl Limited Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 7,608 shares. 133,707 are owned by Meyer Handelman. Livingston Grp Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Capital Management), Tennessee-based fund reported 16,156 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Company owns 37,534 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj And Bk Corp invested in 943,385 shares. Wallington Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 102,159 shares. Of Toledo Na Oh invested in 15,904 shares. Headinvest Limited Co, Maine-based fund reported 6,756 shares. Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv reported 0.28% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Magnetar Financial Limited Com invested in 19,386 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al invested 0.6% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Duncker Streett & Company Inc, which manages about $337.79 million and $434.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 4,112 shares to 54,228 shares, valued at $15.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 1.82% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.1 per share. OXY’s profit will be $808.13 million for 11.84 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Systems invested in 0.24% or 305,164 shares. Rmb Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Andra Ap reported 0.16% stake. Usca Ria Ltd reported 3,028 shares stake. Twin Capital stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Leavell Investment Inc owns 7,785 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Putnam Fl Inv Mngmt Com invested 0.04% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). 8,676 are owned by Spinnaker Trust. Gsa Cap Llp has 11,791 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 199,086 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. 1832 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 246,340 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. First Commonwealth Fincl Pa accumulated 9,308 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc owns 563 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Etrade Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% or 67,019 shares in its portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Uss Inv has invested 1.52% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY).

