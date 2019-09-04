Duncker Streett & Company Has Lowered Henry Schein (HSIC) Holding by $579,600; Stock Price Rose; Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS) Shareholder Eam Investors Has Lowered Stake by $816,180

Duncker Streett & Company Inc decreased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) by 26.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duncker Streett & Company Inc sold 9,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The institutional investor held 27,358 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64M, down from 37,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duncker Streett & Company Inc who had been investing in Henry Schein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $61.36. About 254,150 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 01/05/2018 – Henry Schein Pres James Breslawski Assumes New Role as Vice Chmn; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE NEUTRAL TO BALANCE OF ITS 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 23/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN TO SPIN OFF & MERGE ANIMAL HEALTH WITH VETS FIRST; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Transaction Structured as ‘Reverse Morris Trust’ Transaction Intended to Be Tax-Free to Henry Schein Hldrs for U.S. Tax Purposes; 22/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 7, 2018 (HSIC); 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein to Own 63% and Vets First Choice Hldrs to Own 37% of New Co; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Animal Health Business to Merge With Vets First Choice to Form Independent Public Co; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – 2018 EPS WILL HAVE IMPACT OF ONE-TIME TRANSFER TAXES OF ABOUT $0.03 PER SHARE, RELATED TO COMPLETING TRANSACTION; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – HENRY SCHEIN ONE CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER WILL BE JAMES HARDING; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN & INTERNET BRANDS FORM JOINT VENTURE TO DELIVER IN

Eam Investors Llc decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (KTOS) by 39.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eam Investors Llc sold 54,412 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.21% . The institutional investor held 82,417 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, down from 136,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eam Investors Llc who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $19.56. About 373,205 shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 19/03/2018 – KRATOS COMMENTS ON FACTUALLY INCORRECT, MISLEADING STATEMENT; 19/03/2018 – I would love to know how a company like $KTOS restates cash, and why “corporate activities” are greater than cash. Where is the money? #skeptic; 20/03/2018 – Kratos and Orbital ATK Missile Products Division Reaffirm Kratos’ Oriole Rocket Motor Exclusive Rights Agreement; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT.N AND GENERAL ATOMICS COULD SEE DRONE SALES INCREASE AFTER NEW EXPORT POLICY…; 19/03/2018 – Let me ask you this: how profitable are $KTOS contracts, when no one else in the world is bidding on them other than Kratos? Here’s a recent one announced Feb 2018 from Micro Systems, one of its drone businesses #weakbacklog; 10/05/2018 – Kratos 1Q Rev $143M; 19/03/2018 – $KTOS not getting its facts straight. We said executive mgmt owns nothing, and that’s exactly what the proxy says. The Board member is not a manger, and he has been selling #bearish; 10/05/2018 – Kratos Backs FY18 Rev $640M-$650M; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS – BASED ON MOST RECENT PUBLICLY AVAILABLE INFORMATION, KRATOS BELIEVES THAT ITS INSIDERS CURRENTLY OWN ABOUT 15% OF COMPANY; 23/05/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS – RECENTLY GOT NUMBER OF SPACE AND SATELLITE COMMUNICATIONS CONTRACT AWARDS TOTALING ABOUT $55 MLN

Eam Investors Llc, which manages about $932.15 million and $407.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Digital Turbine Inc. (MNDL) by 249,204 shares to 746,123 shares, valued at $2.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invitae Corporation by 50,136 shares in the quarter, for a total of 157,354 shares, and has risen its stake in Bandwidth Inc..

More notable recent Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Kratos Awarded $15 Million Task Order to Continue Training Support to Royal Saudi Naval Forces – GlobeNewswire” on July 17, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Fridayâ€™s Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Walmart, Nvidia, Amgen, Applied Materials, Alibaba, Intel, Merck and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Kratos XQ-58A Valkyrie Continues Series of Successful Flights – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call for Wednesday, July 31st – GlobeNewswire” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Kratos Introduces Cloud-Enabled Ground Technologies at Satellite 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Analysts await Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, down 42.86% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.07 per share. KTOS’s profit will be $4.24M for 122.25 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold KTOS shares while 45 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 70.99 million shares or 2.98% less from 73.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorp Of America Corporation De reported 219,869 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 974,739 were accumulated by S Squared Tech Ltd Co. Hightower Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Retail Bank Of New York Mellon holds 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) or 487,701 shares. Susquehanna Grp Inc Llp reported 108,489 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rmb Capital Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% or 50,850 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Liability Company invested in 124,546 shares or 0% of the stock. Fmr Limited Liability Com reported 8.04 million shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 134,896 shares or 0% of the stock. The Michigan-based Managed Asset Portfolios Limited Co has invested 4.4% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Barclays Public Ltd reported 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Wells Fargo And Communication Mn has invested 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Canal Ins holds 0.36% or 68,503 shares. D L Carlson Investment Grp holds 1.64% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) or 358,575 shares. Quantitative Inv Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 46,900 shares.

More notable recent Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Henry Schein Medical Expands SolutionsHub Portfolio with CueSquared MobilePayâ„¢ – Business Wire” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Henry Schein Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Henry Schein (HSIC) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Analysts await Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.86 EPS, down 16.50% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.03 per share. HSIC’s profit will be $125.19 million for 17.84 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Henry Schein, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.38% EPS growth.

Duncker Streett & Company Inc, which manages about $337.79M and $434.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,090 shares to 16,314 shares, valued at $2.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 15,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,425 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold HSIC shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 153.64 million shares or 1.38% more from 151.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Select Equity Grp Ltd Partnership accumulated 6.68 million shares or 0% of the stock. Natixis Advsrs Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Gulf International Financial Bank (Uk) Limited invested 0.04% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Regions Corporation has 0% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa invested 0.23% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). National Pension accumulated 207,248 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Atlanta Cap Mngmt L L C stated it has 1.82% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.01% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 21,950 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al holds 438,555 shares. Brandywine Global Invest Ltd Com has invested 0.05% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). British Columbia Inv Management Corp, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 41,549 shares. 7,000 were reported by Regent Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company. The Colorado-based Ghp Invest Advsrs has invested 0.14% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Comm Bancorp holds 13,377 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 28,672 are held by Nomura Asset Management Communication.