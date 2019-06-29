Duncker Streett & Company Increases Holding in Skyworks Solutions (SWKS); State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Cut Holding in Kellogg Co (K) by $17.68 Million as Stock Rose

Duncker Streett & Company Inc increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) by 1111.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duncker Streett & Company Inc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.10% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $899,000, up from 900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duncker Streett & Company Inc who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $77.27. About 1.25M shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 20.47% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.90% the S&P500.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 7.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company sold 310,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.98 million shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $228.29M, down from 4.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $53.57. About 2.95 million shares traded or 34.12% up from the average. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 6.94% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.37% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 1.27; 15/05/2018 – Kellogg pulls out of Venezuela due to economic crisis; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG 1Q COMPARABLE EPS $1.19, EST. $1.08; 03/04/2018 – Kellogg’s® Celebrates Mike Schultz with First-Ever U.S. Paralympian Gold Medal Edition Corn Flakes® Box; 16/05/2018 – Venezuela reactivates Kellogg plant after company pullout; 15/05/2018 – Workers were barred from entering and stood outside Kellogg’s plant in the central city of Maracay seeking information, union sources said; 15/05/2018 – U.S.-BASED KELLOGG COMPANY SAYS ENDING VENEZUELA OPERATIONS DUE TO ECONOMIC CRISIS; 09/05/2018 – MorningStar Farms® Makes Room on the Grill for Plant Protein with Summer Dining Series; 23/04/2018 – Pence Names Keith Kellogg as Top National Security Adviser; 30/05/2018 – Kellogg Company celebrates accelerated progress against its Breakfasts for Better Days goals in its 10th annual Corporate Responsibility Report

Duncker Streett & Company Inc, which manages about $337.79M and $434.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 4,112 shares to 54,228 shares, valued at $15.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $585,379 activity. The insider ALDRICH DAVID J sold 3,000 shares worth $243,162.

More notable recent Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) news were published by: Ocbj.com which released: “Midday Stock Roundup – Orange County Business Journal” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Interesting SWKS Put And Call Options For May 3rd – Nasdaq” published on March 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Skyworks (SWKS) Down 4.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on March 07, 2019. More interesting news about Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bullish Semiconductor Options Trades Suggest Trade War Fears Might Be Overblown – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 20, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Analysts await Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, down 18.42% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.14 per share. K’s profit will be $316.65M for 14.40 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual earnings per share reported by Kellogg Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.92% negative EPS growth.

Since January 10, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 12 insider sales for $67.75 million activity.

More notable recent Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Insiders Buying Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Food sector on watch after soft earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Form 8-K CITIGROUP INC For: Jun 28 – StreetInsider.com” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) were released by: Csrwire.com and their article: “Kellogg Company Unveils Ambitious Next-Generation Kellogg’s® Better Days Global Commitment to Address Food Security; Driving Positive Change for People, Communities and the Planet by the End of 2030 – CSRwire.com” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Who Has Been Selling Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

