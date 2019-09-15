Duncker Streett & Company Has Lowered Carnival (CCL) Position By $627,900; Shorts at SKYWORTH DIGITAL HOLDI (SWDHF) Raised By 4.19%

Duncker Streett & Company Inc decreased Carnival Corp (CCL) stake by 69.1% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Duncker Streett & Company Inc sold 13,650 shares as Carnival Corp (CCL)’s stock declined 15.39%. The Duncker Streett & Company Inc holds 6,105 shares with $284,000 value, down from 19,755 last quarter. Carnival Corp now has $36.21 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $50.55. About 4.02M shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 27/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: VI Carnival 2018 to Begin With Calypso Elimination Tent on March 31; 13/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL – EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO AN INCREASE IN REVENUE FROM PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT AND INVESTMENT BUSINESS BY NOT LESS THAN 40%; 09/05/2018 – Antitrust Regulator Imposes Two Conditions on Carnival, Port of Brisbane Agreement; 15/05/2018 – lnsomniac, LiveXLive, Zebra Entertainment And Tencent Video Sign Partnership Agreement To Distribute Livestream Of Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Las Vegas; 15/05/2018 – Carnival Corp Launches Second of Four New Cruise Ships in 2018; 09/05/2018 – ACCC GIVES CONDITIONAL APPROVAL FOR CARNIVAL, PORT OF BRISBANE; 05/04/2018 – Holland America Line Establishes the Shared Humanity Award and Bestows First Honor on Archbishop Desmond Tutu on Grand World Voyage in Cape Town; 09/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Lines, Port of Brisbane Get Conditional OK for New Australia Terminal; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP CCL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $4.20 TO $4.40; 17/04/2018 – Queen Mary 2 Guests to be First to Board the QE2 Hotel in Dubai

SKYWORTH DIGITAL HOLDI (OTCMKTS:SWDHF) had an increase of 4.19% in short interest. SWDHF’s SI was 1.24M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 4.19% from 1.19M shares previously. It closed at $0.24 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Skyworth Digital Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of consumer electronic products and upstream accessories under the Skyworth brand name in Asia, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company has market cap of $734.99 million. It operates through TV Products, Digital Set-Top Boxes and LCD Modules, White Appliances, and Property Holding divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers televisions, display devices, digital set-top-boxes, security monitors, home appliances, light emitting diode illumination products, liquid crystal display modules, refrigerators, washing machines, etc.

Analysts await Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. CCL’s profit will be $1.81B for 5.00 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Carnival Corporation & Plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 283.33% EPS growth.

Among 11 analysts covering Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Carnival Corp has $70 highest and $4800 lowest target. $56.42’s average target is 11.61% above currents $50.55 stock price. Carnival Corp had 18 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Friday, July 19 with “Hold”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. The company was downgraded on Friday, June 21 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, June 25 with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Friday, June 21 by Wedbush. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $60 target in Friday, June 21 report. The stock of Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Bank of America. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, June 21. Nomura downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, June 21 report.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. DONALD ARNOLD W bought $997,267 worth of stock. $930,000 worth of stock was bought by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J on Wednesday, July 3.