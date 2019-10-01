Duncker Streett & Company Has Trimmed Its Carnival (CCL) Position; Shorts at OLYMPUS CORPORATION ORDINARY SHARES JAP (OCPNF) Raised By 81.75%

OLYMPUS CORPORATION ORDINARY SHARES JAP (OTCMKTS:OCPNF) had an increase of 81.75% in short interest. OCPNF’s SI was 1.17M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 81.75% from 645,400 shares previously. It closed at $11.97 lastly. It is down 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Duncker Streett & Company Inc decreased Carnival Corp (CCL) stake by 69.1% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Duncker Streett & Company Inc sold 13,650 shares as Carnival Corp (CCL)’s stock declined 15.39%. The Duncker Streett & Company Inc holds 6,105 shares with $284,000 value, down from 19,755 last quarter. Carnival Corp now has $31.15 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $43.71. About 4.63 million shares traded or 14.65% up from the average. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 05/03/2018 Cunard Unveils 2020 Voyage Program: Oceans of Discovery, by Cunard; 22/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Carnival Corp & plc First Quarter Results; 05/03/2018 – Holland America Line’s World-Renowned Culinary Council Takes on a New Focus That Taps into the Expertise of its Seven Celebrity Chefs; 13/03/2018 – Carnival Group: Higher Revenue From Property Development and Investment Buoys Earnings; 22/03/2018 – Carnival 1Q Net $391M; 19/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Deadline for Persons Interested in Judging VI Carnival 2018 Events is March 21; 22/03/2018 – Carnival 1Q Constant Currency Net Rev Yields Up 3.9%; 10/05/2018 – Carnival Adding 23 Sailings to Havana in 2019-20; 24/05/2018 – The one sentence that took Carnival’s CEO from poverty to running a $48 billion company; 22/04/2018 – DJ CARNIVAL CORP PAIRED CTF, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCL)

More notable recent Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Carnival slides after profit warning – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “CARNIVAL PLC (CCL) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “52-Week Company Lows – Yahoo Finance” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Duncker Streett & Company Inc increased Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) stake by 5,925 shares to 12,000 valued at $959,000 in 2019Q2. It also upped At&T Inc (NYSE:T) stake by 12,712 shares and now owns 121,488 shares. Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) was raised too.

Among 10 analysts covering Carnival (NYSE:CCL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 30% are positive. Carnival has $65 highest and $4200 lowest target. $51.36’s average target is 17.50% above currents $43.71 stock price. Carnival had 20 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital downgraded Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) on Friday, June 21 to “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Nomura given on Friday, June 21. The stock of Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Friday, September 27. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, June 24. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Friday, September 27. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The stock has “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Friday, June 21. As per Tuesday, June 25, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, September 27 by Wedbush.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold CCL shares while 212 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 384.78 million shares or 1.12% more from 380.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Co has 0.02% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). 33,220 were accumulated by Stellar Cap Mngmt Limited Com. Bancorp Of Mellon invested in 2.79M shares or 0.04% of the stock. Sandy Spring Bankshares owns 200 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Shelton Capital Management has invested 0.02% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Jcic Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 460 shares. Illinois-based Guggenheim Capital Limited has invested 0.04% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Usca Ria Ltd Liability Corp reported 36,643 shares stake. Denali Ltd Liability Co invested in 198,400 shares or 1.38% of the stock. 1,368 are owned by Next Fincl Group. Strategic Advsrs Ltd Company holds 0.32% or 18,194 shares. Jane Street Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 92,975 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Flippin Bruce And Porter stated it has 232,069 shares or 1.9% of all its holdings. Old Second Bancorporation Of Aurora has 0% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Advent Mgmt De reported 75,000 shares.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.93 million activity. $930,000 worth of Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) was bought by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J. DONALD ARNOLD W bought $997,267 worth of stock or 22,050 shares.