Duncker Streett & Company Has Cut Bank Amer (BAC) Position; Shorts at MYMETICS CORPORATION (MYMX) Lowered By 61.61%

Duncker Streett & Company Inc decreased Bank Amer Corp (BAC) stake by 22.42% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Duncker Streett & Company Inc sold 29,270 shares as Bank Amer Corp (BAC)’s stock rose 1.39%. The Duncker Streett & Company Inc holds 101,304 shares with $2.94 million value, down from 130,574 last quarter. Bank Amer Corp now has $275.43 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $29.59. About 167.80M shares traded or 200.88% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/05/2018 – Schneider National at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – SINGAPORE’S UOB IS SAID TO END BUSINESS OF PROVIDING FOREIGN CURRENCY BANKNOTES TO LENDERS IN TAIWAN FROM JUNE 18; 17/04/2018 – Celgene Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 27/04/2018 – Ex-BofA Executive Malik Seeks $100 Million in Defamation Claim; 12/04/2018 – BOFA IS SAID TO HIRE CREDIT SUISSE’S APAC EQUITY SYNDICATE HEAD; 29/05/2018 – BOFA COMMERCIAL BANK HEAD: LOAN GROWTH CAN EXCEED GDP OVER TIME; 10/05/2018 – MiMedx Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – BofA’s Woo See Broad Agreement Between U.S. and China on Trade (Video); 10/05/2018 – Arena Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 09/05/2018 – VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY INC VSH.N : BOFA MERRIL RAISES TO BUY FROM UNDERPERFORM – TRADERS

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pittenger Anderson reported 325 shares. Moreover, Finemark Commercial Bank Tru has 0.07% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Causeway Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 3.57 million shares or 1.13% of all its holdings. Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi owns 179,273 shares. Payden & Rygel invested in 1.05 million shares or 2.09% of the stock. Hamel Assocs has 31,523 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers stated it has 79,272 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Ls Investment Advisors Limited Company holds 1.26% or 716,689 shares in its portfolio. Miles Incorporated reported 26,430 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Korea-based Korea Investment Corp has invested 1.13% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Money Limited Liability Co holds 0.13% or 8,129 shares in its portfolio. Ci Invests Incorporated holds 0.77% or 4.79M shares. Fort Point Capital Prtn Limited Liability Corp owns 11,418 shares. New York-based Pointstate Cap Limited Partnership has invested 0.06% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Arlington Value Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0.53% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 267,880 shares.

Duncker Streett & Company Inc increased Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) stake by 4,239 shares to 44,798 valued at $3.41M in 2019Q2. It also upped Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) stake by 8,531 shares and now owns 60,051 shares. Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) was raised too.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.33B for 10.88 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Bank of America has $40 highest and $2900 lowest target. $33.42’s average target is 12.94% above currents $29.59 stock price. Bank of America had 13 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies downgraded Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $32 target. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, April 17. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, July 9 report. Wood upgraded Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) rating on Friday, July 26. Wood has “Outperform” rating and $3600 target. On Tuesday, June 18 the stock rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform”. As per Friday, September 6, the company rating was downgraded by Wood. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, September 17 with “Overweight”. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $40 target in Tuesday, March 26 report.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bank of America Burns Savers, But Investors May Like BAC Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How to Trade Bank of America Stock as It Approaches Resistance – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Buy Bank of America Stock Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Should Investors Buy Bank of America Stock? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 06, 2019.