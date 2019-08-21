Duncker Streett & Company Cut Abbvie (ABBV) Holding By $346,240; Shorts at Evogene LTD. – Ordinary Shares (EVGN) Lowered By 27.34%

Duncker Streett & Company Inc decreased Abbvie Inc (ABBV) stake by 6.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Duncker Streett & Company Inc sold 4,328 shares as Abbvie Inc (ABBV)’s stock declined 15.55%. The Duncker Streett & Company Inc holds 60,095 shares with $4.84 million value, down from 64,423 last quarter. Abbvie Inc now has $98.19 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $66.41. About 11.63 million shares traded or 10.85% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis in Settlement With AbbVie on Humira Biosimilar in Europe; 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of lmmunoPulse® IL-12 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Triple Negative Breast Cancer; 01/05/2018 – AbbVie Submits Marketing Authorization Application to the European Medicines Agency for Investigational Treatment Risankizumab for Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio to present overview of phase II clinical trial portfolio combining bemcentinib with KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS BLA FOR PLAQUE PSORIASIS DRUG RISANKIZUMAB; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – BASED ON ABBVIE’S REVIEW OF DATA, COMPANY REMAINS CONFIDENT IN NDA AND CONTINUES TO WORK WITH FDA TO BRING ELAGOLIX TO PATIENTS; 31/05/2018 – Phase l/Il Study Design of Birinapant in Combination With Keytruda® to be Presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 21/05/2018 – LANNETT – EXPECT TO COMMENCE MARKETING SEVERAL PRODUCTS INCLUDING DRONABINOL CAPSULES OVER COURSE OF YEAR; 16/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda boosts response in hard-to-treat lung cancer; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere

Evogene LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:EVGN) had a decrease of 27.34% in short interest. EVGN’s SI was 27,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 27.34% from 38,400 shares previously. With 20,300 avg volume, 1 days are for Evogene LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:EVGN)’s short sellers to cover EVGN’s short positions. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.0074 during the last trading session, reaching $1.6. About 2,106 shares traded. Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) has declined 51.90% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.90% the S&P500. Some Historical EVGN News: 29/05/2018 – BASF and Evogene announce multiyear collaboration for the development of novel insecticides; 01/05/2018 – Biomica, Evogene’s Newly Established Subsidiary, Announces Therapeutic Areas of Focus; 01/04/2018 Evogene Files Annual Report for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 08/05/2018 – Evogene and Marrone Bio Innovations Announce Phase Advancement in their lnsect Control Collaboration; 08/05/2018 – EVOGENE LTD – COMPANIES AGREED TO SHARE REVENUES FROM ANY PRODUCTS THAT MAY RESULT FROM COLLABORATION; 29/05/2018 – Evogene 1Q Loss/Shr 21c; 08/05/2018 – Evogene and Marrone Bio Innovations Announce Phase Advancement in their Insect Control Collaboration; 29/05/2018 – BASF & EVOGENE REPORT MULTIYEAR PACT FOR DEVELOPMENT OF NOVEL I; 29/05/2018 – EVOGENE LTD – FINANCIAL TERMS OF COLLABORATION HAVE NOT BEEN DISCLOSED

Evogene Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on the enhancement of crop productivity and performance in the United States and Germany. The company has market cap of $41.28 million. It operates through two divisions, Evogene and Evofuel. It currently has negative earnings. The Evogene segment develops seed traits, ag-chemical products, and ag-biological products to enhance plant performance.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $12.96 million activity. The insider RAPP EDWARD J bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750. AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $3.62M worth of stock or 55,000 shares. CHASE WILLIAM J also bought $2.05M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26. Gosebruch Henry O bought 30,000 shares worth $2.02M.

Among 3 analysts covering AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. AbbVie has $90 highest and $7900 lowest target. $81’s average target is 21.97% above currents $66.41 stock price. AbbVie had 9 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, April 29 by BMO Capital Markets. Piper Jaffray upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $8000 target in Tuesday, August 20 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 13 by Piper Jaffray.

