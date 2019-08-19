Duncker Streett & Company Lowered Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Stake by $720,000; Share Value Declined; Raytheon Company (RTN) Holding Has Raised by First Financial Bank – Trust Division

First Financial Bank – Trust Division increased its stake in Raytheon Company (RTN) by 1013.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division bought 18,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 19,985 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64M, up from 1,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in Raytheon Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $179.93. About 166,431 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 08/03/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT APPROVES POSSIBLE $197 MLN SALE OF EQUIPMENT TO QATARI AIR FORCE -STATEMENT; 16/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $511 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 30/05/2018 – LCR Embedded Systems Honored with Three-Star Supplier Award from Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems; 24/05/2018 – Raytheon, No Barriers seek disabled veterans for transformational expedition; 24/04/2018 – BOEING – $3 BLN ORDER, AT CURRENT LIST PRICES, WAS PREVIOUSLY LISTED AS UNIDENTIFIED ON BOEING’S ORDERS & DELIVERIES WEBSITE; 23/04/2018 – RAYTHEON, VIRSEC IN GOVERNMENT CYBERSECURITY PACT; 21/04/2018 – DJ Raytheon Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTN); 16/03/2018 – Raytheon Gets $511M Air Force Contract for Cobra Dane Radar, Work Expected to Be Complete by March 202; 28/05/2018 – RAYTHEON IN PROJECT PACT W/ DEFENCE SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon quarterly profit rises about 26 pct on lower taxes

Duncker Streett & Company Inc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 97.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duncker Streett & Company Inc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 200 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18,000, down from 8,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duncker Streett & Company Inc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $103.73. About 710,863 shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 06/04/2018 – Could China Scuttle Qualcomm’s $44 Billion NXP Deal? — Heard on the Street; 08/03/2018 – Qualcomm Raises Dividend, Reminds Investors of NXP Deal — Barron’s Blog; 28/05/2018 – MEDIA-China to approve Qualcomm-NXP deal once U.S. lifts ban against ZTE-Bloomberg; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 23, 2018; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO MOLLENKOPF SAYS WILL DO BUYBACK IF NO NXP DEAL – CNBC; 13/04/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm refile with MOFCOM; 14/03/2018 – NXP and Kumbaya Collaborate to Connect the Last Billion; 19/04/2018 – LATEST: Qualcomm very concerned with the fate of NXP deal as the firms extend merger agreement, refile with MOFCOM; 16/04/2018 – Martin Soong: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion NXP takeover; 16/04/2018 – Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 bln NXP takeover

Duncker Streett & Company Inc, which manages about $337.79M and $434.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,090 shares to 16,314 shares, valued at $2.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,070 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,325 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marsico Capital Management Lc holds 0.21% or 32,712 shares in its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 25,801 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Btr stated it has 37,379 shares. Cipher Capital Ltd Partnership reported 13,410 shares. Artisan Lp holds 0.12% or 343,997 shares. Peapack Gladstone reported 2,038 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Eaton Vance Mgmt owns 876,231 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Baldwin Inv Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.24% stake. Qs Ltd invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Kj Harrison & Prns Incorporated owns 4,900 shares. Canal Insur Company invested in 4.02% or 65,000 shares. Guardian Life Ins Communication Of America accumulated 807 shares. Heritage Investors Mngmt accumulated 0.26% or 23,852 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.09% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

First Financial Bank – Trust Division, which manages about $649.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (EEM) by 11,237 shares to 180,004 shares, valued at $7.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P 500 Depositary Receipts (SPY) by 7,185 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,582 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (QUAL).