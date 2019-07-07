Duncker Streett & Company Raised Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding; RIVERSIDE RES COMMON SHARES CANADA (RVSDF) Shorts Down By 19.59%

RIVERSIDE RES INC COMMON SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) had a decrease of 19.59% in short interest. RVSDF’s SI was 7,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 19.59% from 9,700 shares previously. With 28,900 avg volume, 0 days are for RIVERSIDE RES INC COMMON SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:RVSDF)’s short sellers to cover RVSDF’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.0013 during the last trading session, reaching $0.125. About 40,500 shares traded. Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) has 0.00% since July 7, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Duncker Streett & Company Inc increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 6.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Duncker Streett & Company Inc acquired 3,322 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 6.61%. The Duncker Streett & Company Inc holds 55,170 shares with $5.59M value, up from 51,848 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $368.16B valuation. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $113.49. About 6.32 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/04/2018 – Aurizon Target Price Cut 3.6% to A$4 a Share by JP Morgan; 08/05/2018 – Bunge hires banks for Brazil IPO, but launch unlikely soon; 13/03/2018 – ShareCast: Amazon in talks with JPMorgan to launch business credit card; 15/05/2018 – ABN AMRO GROUP NV ABNd.AS : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 26.5 FROM EUR 26; 28/03/2018 – GODEWIND IMMOBILIEN AG GWD.DE – CITI AND JP MORGAN ACTED AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS AND TOGETHER WITH BERENBERG AND SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANKING AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS; 18/04/2018 – IMERYS WORKING WITH JPMORGAN AND ROTHSCHILD ON SALE OF ITS TILES BUSINESS; 09/03/2018 – EXPECT AIRLINES MAY RAISE 1Q GUIDANCE AT JPMORGAN CONFERENCE; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Pfizer, Exits AT&T, Cuts Wex; 04/04/2018 – New York Pushes JPMorgan, BofA, Visa to Reconsider Gun-Sale Risk; 18/05/2018 – VIVENDI VIV.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 43 EUROS FROM 42 EUROS

Riverside Resources Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of exploration and evaluation assets in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company has market cap of $7.32 million. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It currently has negative earnings. The firm owns 100% interests in the Clemente Gold-Silver project that covers an area of 17.2 square kilometers located in Sonora, Mexico; the La Silla Gold project, which covers an area of 23 square kilometers situated in La Silla District, Mexico; and the Tajitos Gold project covering an area of 61 square kilometers located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as has an interest in the Ariel Copper-Gold project situated in Sonora, Mexico.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $2.79 million activity. The insider CROWN JAMES S bought 5,000 shares worth $518,950. Another trade for 18,679 shares valued at $1.96M was made by Scher Peter on Tuesday, January 29. $2.00 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L. Petno Douglas B also sold $1.22M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares. Shares for $599,304 were sold by BACON ASHLEY on Sunday, January 13. On Tuesday, January 29 Beer Lori A sold $1.40M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 13,341 shares. 3,022 shares were sold by Friedman Stacey, worth $317,310 on Tuesday, January 29.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “JPMorgan Will Return A Record $40 Billion To Shareholders Over The Next Twelve Months – Forbes” on July 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan Chase declares $0.90 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan: Playing Defensive Into Q2 Earnings – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Crypto News: JPMorgan to Start Trials, IBM Launches New Enterprise Blockchain Platform – The Motley Fool” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: GameStop, JPMorgan, Uber And More – Benzinga” with publication date: June 08, 2019.