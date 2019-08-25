Duncker Streett & Company Decreased Its Position in Henry Schein (HSIC) by $579,600 as Valuation Rose; Parthenon Position in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Trimmed as Share Price Rose

Parthenon Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc sold 8,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 373,197 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.02 million, down from 381,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 38.52M shares traded or 55.36% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/03/2018 – President Donald Trump is “seriously considering” Chris Liddell, the former chief financial officer for both General Motors and Microsoft, to replace Gary Cohn as the next NEC director; 16/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $100; 26/04/2018 – MSFT SEES 4Q PRODUCTIVITY,BUSINESS PROCESSES REV $9.55B-$9.75B; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second-largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Bets on Faster Chips, AI Services, to Win Cloud Wars; 25/04/2018 – Document Security Systems, Inc. VP of Research & Development David Wicker to Host RIT Document Security & Packaging Technology Workshop; 08/05/2018 – MinerEye’s Solutions for Microsoft Azure Information Protection (AIP) and Cloud Migration to be Featured at Microsoft Build; 30/03/2018 – Microsoft reshuffles Windows engineering team as part of push into cloud computing; 08/05/2018 – Bold call: Microsoft will buy Netflix, predicts media analyst with 40 years of experience; 15/05/2018 – Uber, Lyft scrap mandatory arbitration for sexual assault claims

Duncker Streett & Company Inc decreased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) by 26.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duncker Streett & Company Inc sold 9,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The institutional investor held 27,358 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64M, down from 37,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duncker Streett & Company Inc who had been investing in Henry Schein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $59.46. About 1.10M shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN SEES JV DEAL ADDING TO EPS AFTER 2018; 03/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Expects Transaction to Be Neutral to Balance of Its 2018 Earnings Per Share; 08/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC HSIC.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $4.03 TO $4.14; 08/05/2018 – Henry Schein 1Q Net $140.2M; 16/04/2018 – Henry Schein, Inc. Awards Third Annual Henry Schein Cares Gold Medal To The Night Ministry; 12/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Henry Schein, Inc; 23/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN TO SPIN OFF ANIMAL HEALTH UNIT; 23/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN: GLOBAL ANIMAL HEALTH CEO KAREN PRANGE LEAVES CO; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN & INTERNET BRANDS FORM JOINT VENTURE TO DELIVER IN; 09/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Henry Schein, Inc

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suncoast Equity Mngmt owns 153,077 shares for 4% of their portfolio. Planning Advsr Limited Liability Corp, California-based fund reported 63,090 shares. Bangor Natl Bank reported 0.61% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Scholtz & Co Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 6.76% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lathrop Mgmt Corporation holds 5.93% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 168,957 shares. Bp Public Ltd Company owns 780,000 shares for 3.57% of their portfolio. One Capital Mngmt Ltd Com has 1.08% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Prospector Ptnrs Limited reported 2.85% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Matrix Asset Advsr Inc New York reported 225,420 shares. Moreover, Advent De has 0.02% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Greatmark Inv Prtn stated it has 5.32% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 163,217 shares or 2.35% of all its holdings. Lynch And Associates In reported 6.07% stake. Uss Management stated it has 5.64% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Harvey reported 0.36% stake.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold HSIC shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 153.64 million shares or 1.38% more from 151.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 100,852 shares. Numerixs Inv Tech Inc reported 16,800 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 21,950 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Amica Retiree Medical Trust reported 2,904 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Btim holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 645,954 shares. Moody Retail Bank Tru Division invested in 0% or 54 shares. Palisade Management Llc Nj reported 12,361 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Gateway Invest Advisers Lc holds 41,744 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 4,319 were accumulated by Verition Fund Management Limited. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Com invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Moreover, Us Commercial Bank De has 0.01% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 70,344 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited invested in 0.04% or 115,873 shares. 15,680 were accumulated by Addenda Cap. First Trust LP holds 0.1% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) or 868,694 shares. Palisade Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 6,200 shares.

