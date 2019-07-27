Duncker Streett & Company Position In Honeywell Intl (HON) Was Increased; Page Arthur B Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN) Has Lifted by $786,760 as Stock Value Rose

Page Arthur B increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 125.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Page Arthur B bought 442 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 793 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41 million, up from 351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Page Arthur B who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $956.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93M shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/03/2018 – Walmart Has a Secret Weapon Against Amazon. Maybe Too Secret; 18/05/2018 – Amazon’s growing India business alone is likely worth more than Macy’s; 09/05/2018 – Rakuten Super Logistics Partners With inVia Robotics to Integrate Autonomous Mobile Robots into US Warehouses; 23/05/2018 – Wagz™ Integrates Amazon Dash Replenishment into new Serve Smart Feeder that Automatically Reorders and Ships Pet Food Right t; 21/04/2018 – The folks at Amazon have been coming up with some pretty wild ideas for patents. Here’s a sampling; 06/04/2018 – Trump attacked Amazon over taxes – but his own online store reportedly collects sales tax from only 2 states; 26/04/2018 – Amazon failed to disrupt the prescription drug business with Drugstore.com. Could a second try succeed?; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s Profit Swells to $1.6 Billion, Lifted by Its Cloud Business; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS NEUTRAL ON RETAIL PHARMACY DUE TO AN OVERLY COMPETITIVE FRONT-END MARKET AND AMAZON-RELATED RISK; 26/04/2018 – GM’S BARRA SEES MORE OPPORTUNITY TO WORK WITH AMAZON

Duncker Streett & Company Inc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 19.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duncker Streett & Company Inc bought 2,552 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,630 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48 million, up from 13,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duncker Streett & Company Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $173.61. About 1.75 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 03/05/2018 – Honeywell Introduces New Intelligent Wearables For Industrial Field Workers; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES FY EPS $7.85 TO $8.05; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY AEROSPACE SEGMENT SALES $3,977 MLN VS $3,546 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 29/03/2018 – ONTIC – SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH HONEYWELL FOR COCKPIT DISPLAYS; LICENSE COVERS 26 PRODUCT FAMILIES CONSISTING OF 162 LINE REPLACEABLE UNITS; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION FY DIV/SHR 32 RUPEES; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Honeywell International Inc TEMP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HON.WI); 16/04/2018 – Honeywell Provides Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant And Connected Plant Technology To Caprock Midstream, LLC; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Reaffirms Timing of Spinoffs; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – IN QTR, ORGANIC SALES GREW 5 PERCENT, DRIVEN BY STRONG DEMAND FOR ORIGINAL EQUIPMENT FOR COMMERCIAL AVIATION

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maple Capital Management Incorporated stated it has 5,847 shares or 2.45% of all its holdings. Dsc LP owns 0.11% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 327 shares. Whale Rock Mgmt Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 187,396 shares. Us Financial Bank De reported 259,965 shares. 203 are owned by Wharton Business Gru. Ashfield Capital Prtn Lc, California-based fund reported 10,985 shares. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 119 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Private Mngmt Inc reported 0.01% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Clean Yield Group invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Timber Creek Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 4,995 shares. Pennsylvania-based Baldwin Inv Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.97% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Fuller And Thaler Asset Management has invested 0.04% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Quinn Opportunity Prns Ltd Liability Company holds 0.37% or 1,500 shares in its portfolio. 370 were reported by Papp L Roy Associate. Evercore Wealth Lc holds 3.46% or 60,255 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Trade Desk +7.8% on Amazon ad tie-up – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon Prime Dayâ€™s Secret Weapon – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Better Buy: Amazon vs. Costco – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Stock Market News: Amazon Nears $1 Trillion Again; PayPal Gets an Unexpected Boost – The Motley Fool” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon’s Mistake Is Shopify’s Gain – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Duncker Streett & Company Inc, which manages about $337.79M and $434.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,328 shares to 60,095 shares, valued at $4.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $783,951 activity. Deily Linnet F sold $629,808 worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) on Wednesday, February 6.