Duncker Streett & Company Continues to Hold Holding in Intel (INTC); Oracle (ORCL) Shareholder Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Decreased Its Stake by $308,725 as Valuation Rose

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 24.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc sold 5,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 17,911 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $962,000, down from 23,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $177.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $53.16. About 11.48M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 14/05/2018 – Oracle Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Java SE 10 Release Arrives; 07/05/2018 – Oracle Rolling Out Blockchain Products as Soon as This Month; 14/05/2018 – JTB Corporation adopts Oracle Cloud for Its International Travel Processing System Infrastructure; 01/05/2018 – Oracle’s Aconex Surpasses $200 Billion in Transportation Project Value Managed on Its Platform; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 09/03/2018 – Senior Oracle Executive Joins Synerise; 15/05/2018 – Oracle: Happening now! Crowd-Sources – Data Driven – Autonomous Database #Cloud World Tour:; 24/04/2018 – NetSuite Unveils World’s First Intelligent Cloud Suite; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP QTRLY CLOUD PLATFORM AS A SERVICE (PAAS) PLUS INFRASTRUCTURE AS A SERVICE (IAAS) REVENUES WERE UP 28% TO $415 MLN

Duncker Streett & Company Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 76.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duncker Streett & Company Inc bought 21,108 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 48,543 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61M, up from 27,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duncker Streett & Company Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $50.92. About 16.61 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 14/05/2018 – Intel Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Glogou Launches RapidChain Marketing Services for Blockchain Based Products and Services; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom Shortens Redomiciliation Timeline as Intel Looms; 04/05/2018 – Arias Intel Signs Agreement with Seed-to-Sale Software Provider; 16/04/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Intel partner docs add to eight-core Coffee Lake CPU chatter; 14/03/2018 – @petenajarian is looking to hit another home run with his Fast Pitch on $INTC; 19/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Advisory: Senate Intel to Hold Open Hearing on Election Security; 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-Intel plans to shut down smart glasses group – The Information; 25/04/2018 – MacRumors: Intel to Supply Apple With 70% of LTE Chips Needed for 2018 iPhones; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2018 Tax Rate 13%

Duncker Streett & Company Inc, which manages about $337.79M and $434.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 8,000 shares to 200 shares, valued at $18,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wg Shaheen And Associate Dba Whitney And Communication reported 2.09% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). The Illinois-based Cibc Bank & Trust Usa has invested 0.24% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Bancshares Of Montreal Can invested 0.57% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Norinchukin Fincl Bank The invested in 0.78% or 1.14M shares. Bessemer Gru has 828,664 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Corp holds 53,248 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Anchor Capital Advisors Limited Co holds 53,073 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.02% or 6,127 shares. Insight 2811 stated it has 9,052 shares. 60,781 were reported by Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Llc. Foundry Ptnrs reported 0.85% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Mackenzie Corporation reported 0.29% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Buckhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Company has 2.95% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 176,351 shares. Rothschild Asset Us owns 1.03M shares or 0.59% of their US portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 911,125 shares or 0.87% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Intel (INTC) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” on April 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Intel Earnings: INTC Stock Sinks Despite Q1 EPS, Revenue Beat – Nasdaq” published on April 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Hereâ€™s How Intel Stock (INTC) Could Rally to $58 – Nasdaq” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Intel (INTC) Down 13.8% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intel (INTC) Earnings After Bell: Will Management Guide Shares Up? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $295.66 million and $236.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carnival Cruise Lines Inc Cl A (NYSE:CCL) by 21,686 shares to 24,586 shares, valued at $1.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 37,928 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,128 shares, and has risen its stake in Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capstone Inv Advisors Limited Liability reported 21,369 shares stake. Abner Herrman And Brock Ltd Liability Co invested in 174,920 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring owns 0.31% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 582,234 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Lp reported 6,250 shares. Orca Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 7,718 shares. Grand Jean Capital Management, California-based fund reported 7,000 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Liability stated it has 9.54M shares or 3.68% of all its holdings. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,490 shares. Agf holds 345,628 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. 1.47M are owned by Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Corporation. Blume Management owns 110,535 shares for 3.12% of their portfolio. Private Wealth Prtnrs Ltd Company stated it has 0.17% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Adell Harriman And Carpenter reported 82,185 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 257,524 shares. Narwhal Cap Mngmt invested in 36,813 shares or 0.43% of the stock.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Miss Oracle’s (NYSE:ORCL) 38% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oracle to appeal decision on Pentagon cloud contract – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What We Like About Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.