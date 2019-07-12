Duncker Streett & Company Has Trimmed Holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by $720,000 as Stock Value Rose; Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Lifted Its Standard Motor Products (SMP) Stake by $2.72 Million as Share Value Declined

Duncker Streett & Company Inc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 97.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duncker Streett & Company Inc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 200 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18,000, down from 8,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duncker Streett & Company Inc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $94.12. About 2.55M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 9.54% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $127.50 FROM $111; 13/04/2018 – U.S.-China Trade Tensions Blamed for Delays; 02/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – ON MARCH 30, NXP RE-FILED, AND ON APRIL 2 CO IS RE-FILING, THE REQUIRED PAPERWORK WITH FTC TO RECEIVE NEW CLEARANCE; 06/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 13, 2018; 24/05/2018 – ZTE Punishment by U.S. House May Just Be Noise in NXP Deal; 14/03/2018 – QUALCOMM MAY BE ABLE TO GET NXPI MOFCOM OK NEXT MONTH: DEALREP; 12/03/2018 – TRUMP ORDER SAYS ALL 15 CANDIDATE DIRECTORS PROPOSED BY BROADCOM ARE DISQUALIFIED FOR QUALCOMM BOARD; 02/05/2018 – NXP SEMI 1Q EPS 17C, EST. $1.67; 06/04/2018 – Could China Scuttle Qualcomm’s $44 Billion NXP Deal? — Heard on the Street; 14/05/2018 – In concession, Trump will help China’s ZTE ‘get back into business’

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Standard Motor Products Inc. (SMP) by 15.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc bought 55,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 410,140 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.14M, up from 354,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Standard Motor Products Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $971.70M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $43.54. About 79,048 shares traded. Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) has risen 8.66% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SMP News: 03/05/2018 – STANDARD MOTOR 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 46C; 25/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Select Income REIT, Cal-Maine Foods, Capstead Mortgage, Standard Motor Pro; 03/05/2018 – Standard Motor 1Q EPS 35c; 28/03/2018 – Standard Motor Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 Standard Motor Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – STANDARD MOTOR 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 46C, EST. 70C; 02/05/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Standard Motor Products, Inc./; 04/04/2018 – Standard Motor Products Spotlights Its Basic Manufacturing During Standard® “Back to Basics” Sweepstakes; 03/05/2018 – Standard Motor 1Q Adj EPS 46c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Standard Motor Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMP)

Analysts await NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.48 earnings per share, up 34.55% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.1 per share. NXPI’s profit will be $413.23M for 15.90 P/E if the $1.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by NXP Semiconductors N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.95% negative EPS growth.

Duncker Streett & Company Inc, which manages about $337.79 million and $434.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,322 shares to 55,170 shares, valued at $5.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3,463 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,601 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX).

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08M and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grand Canyon Education Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 133,800 shares to 242,669 shares, valued at $27.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tetra Tech Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 82,285 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 134,350 shares, and cut its stake in Comfort Systems Usa Inc. (NYSE:FIX).