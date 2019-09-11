Duncker Streett & Company Continues to Hold Stake in Home Depot (HD); Matrix Asset Advisors Trimmed Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) as Stock Rose

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 4.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc sold 2,023 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 47,957 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.13M, down from 49,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $287.98. About 187,975 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

Duncker Streett & Company Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 9.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duncker Streett & Company Inc bought 2,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 23,325 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48M, up from 21,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duncker Streett & Company Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $232.37. About 523,449 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $977.80M and $585.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 12,016 shares to 211,770 shares, valued at $10.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 28,068 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,907 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.12B for 25.00 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual earnings per share reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caxton Lp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). 4,213 were reported by Intrust Natl Bank Na. Morgan Dempsey Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 1,092 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Df Dent & holds 0.72% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) or 132,599 shares. Adell Harriman Carpenter Incorporated, a Texas-based fund reported 12,542 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker owns 17,298 shares for 1.34% of their portfolio. Japan-based Asset Mngmt One Limited has invested 0.31% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Greystone Managed Investments has invested 0.7% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Icon Advisers has invested 1.12% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Korea Inv stated it has 0.54% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Moreover, Wells Fargo & Company Mn has 0.25% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 3.10 million shares. Ashfield Cap Prns Limited Liability has invested 1.31% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Howland Capital Mngmt Limited owns 111,257 shares or 2.48% of their US portfolio. Schafer Cullen Mngmt holds 0.12% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) or 29,397 shares. Shell Asset stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital owns 4,930 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Gateway Advisers Llc has 656,606 shares for 1.12% of their portfolio. Marshall Sullivan Inc Wa holds 3.5% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 24,822 shares. Piedmont Inv Advisors has 0.78% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 100,243 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.49% or 287,965 shares in its portfolio. Umb Bancorporation N A Mo invested in 222,619 shares. Meeder Asset has invested 0.33% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Guardian Capital Limited Partnership, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2,807 shares. The Illinois-based Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Llc Il has invested 0.56% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Sterling Global Strategies Ltd Liability invested in 2.78% or 2,602 shares. Old State Bank In reported 91,450 shares. Parsec Financial stated it has 0.87% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Fort Lp invested 0.45% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Coastline Trust Communications owns 7,710 shares. Northrock Prns Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1,575 shares.

Duncker Streett & Company Inc, which manages about $337.79 million and $434.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 9,660 shares to 27,358 shares, valued at $1.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.