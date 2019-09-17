Duncker Streett & Company Cut Its Bank Amer (BAC) Holding by $848,830; Market Value Rose; Marathon Asset Management Llp Increases Holding in 3M Co (MMM)

Duncker Streett & Company Inc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 22.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duncker Streett & Company Inc sold 29,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 101,304 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.94M, down from 130,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duncker Streett & Company Inc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $277.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $29.77. About 18.84 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Infusion of Newest Blockchain Technology into Growing Number of Industries Generating Lucrative Market Opportunities; 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Bank of America $Bmark 4NC3 Fxd-to-FRN; IPT +100 Area; 13/03/2018 – Boeing Vice President of Commercial Marketing to Speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference on March 20; 15/05/2018 – resTORbio Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – BLUELINX HAS COMMITMENTS FROM WELLS FARGO & BANK OF AMERICA; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA 1Q INVESTMENT BANKING REV. $1.35B, EST. $1.48B; 01/05/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings at Bank of America Conference May 15; 02/05/2018 – Ghislain Houle, CN executive vice-president and chief financial officer, to address Bank of America Merrill Lynch Transportatio

Marathon Asset Management Llp increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 24.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Llp bought 92,614 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The hedge fund held 478,319 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $82.95 million, up from 385,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Llp who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $167.85. About 795,181 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 02/04/2018 – Propeller Health Publishes Results From a Large Public Health Study on Asthma; Successfully Reduces the Burden of Asthma in Louisville; 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS BID-TO-COVER 5.59 VS 6.15 AT FEB. 20 AUCTION; 05/03/2018 – 3M NAMES MICHAEL ROMAN CEO REPORTS NEW LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS; 04/04/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointment; 22/03/2018 – Global Low Temperature Sterilization Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Johnson & Johnson, 3M, Getinge and Steris – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 05/03/2018 NIGERIA HAS POTENTIAL TO PUMP 3M B/D: KACHIKWU; 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Sarah Grauze Treasurer and Vice Pres, Finance; 04/04/2018 – 3M CO – KRISTEN LUDGATE IS APPOINTED SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, HUMAN RESOURCES, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.50

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Livingston Group Inc Asset Management (Operating As Southport Cap Management) reported 0.24% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Wesbanco Fincl Bank Inc owns 62,248 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. First City Mngmt Incorporated holds 67,658 shares or 1.43% of its portfolio. Meridian Mgmt Company stated it has 102,836 shares. Capital Ca invested 0.17% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Savant Cap Limited Liability Company holds 0.26% or 62,479 shares. Warren Averett Asset Mgmt Limited Company has 0.04% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 9,957 shares. Monetary Grp Inc holds 0.38% or 34,500 shares. Logan stated it has 8,725 shares. Rockshelter Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has 3.02% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 128,939 are owned by Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Com. Farmers Trust owns 10,598 shares. Optimum Invest Advsrs stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Headinvest Ltd Liability Company invested in 17,420 shares or 0.14% of the stock. The New York-based Loews Corp has invested 0.1% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Duncker Streett & Company Inc, which manages about $337.79M and $445.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 17,322 shares to 52,987 shares, valued at $4.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 5,925 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.33B for 10.94 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Time to Get Real and Sell Bank of America Stock – Investorplace.com” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BofA “doing OK” in Q3 – Montag – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Investors Buy Bank of America Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: VEEV, CGC, BAC, TIF – Investorplace.com” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: BAC, TWTR, NVDA, BB, MDB – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Is 3M (MMM) Down 12.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MMM, LB, CAH and PS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is 3M Company (MMM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Barrons.com and their article: “Beware of 3M Stock. – Barron’s” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Checking In On Our Dividend Growth Portfolios In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Marathon Asset Management Llp, which manages about $50.94B and $7.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 219,406 shares to 1.17M shares, valued at $45.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Toronto (NYSE:TD) by 6,682 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 480,072 shares, and cut its stake in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Baldwin Mngmt Lc invested in 0.31% or 6,291 shares. Blb&B Advsr Lc holds 60,477 shares or 1.2% of its portfolio. Garrison Asset Limited holds 1.67% or 18,545 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Kempen Capital Mngmt Nv has 0% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 86,334 are held by Lazard Asset Management Limited Com. Rockland Tru has 0.24% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Hutchinson Cap Management Ca has 1,229 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Mngmt holds 0.28% or 251,787 shares in its portfolio. Ellington Management Ltd Com reported 0.15% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Plante Moran Financial Limited Liability Com owns 3,144 shares. Horizon Ltd Llc reported 4,376 shares. Carnegie Asset Management Limited Liability Com invested in 18,844 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Ltd Llc stated it has 0.76% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). State Common Retirement Fund has 0.31% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 6,340 shares in its portfolio.